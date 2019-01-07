You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing

Mon, Jan 07, 2019 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

BP_EDB_070119_2.jpg
Beyond its traditional task of attracting firms to set up here, the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) wants to help firms get involved in the start-up ecosystem - by supporting corporate venture capital.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

BEYOND its traditional task of attracting firms to set up here, the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) wants to help firms get involved in the start-up ecosystem - by supporting corporate venture capital.

"Risk-sharing financing" is one of the new areas that EDB

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_DBS_070119_5.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

BT_20190107_ANGTOPLINE7_3661090.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit getting basics right before going abroad

BT_20190107_RCCOL7_3661103.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Exceptional jobs data helps mask market volatility

Most Read

1 Banks partner fintechs in quest for digital dominance
2 Singapore property agents' track records now available online
3 Scrapping retirement: the case for tapping the senior workforce
4 Flynn Park, Choon Kim House relaunch en bloc tenders
5 Better matching, more listings on Singapore government job portal
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_DBS_070119_5.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

Jan 7, 2019
Infographics

10 Stocks that could surprise in 2019

BT_20190107_JAEDB7A_3661066.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Getting Asean to do business with the world through Singapore

BT_20190107_SPNOVADE4_3661079.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Garage

Construction tech startup Novade on paperless crusade with one-stop solutions platform

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening