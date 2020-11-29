Eight new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; one in the community

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] There were eight new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,213.
There were seven imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore.
Sunday's figure also included one community case, said the Ministry...
