Eight new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; one in the community

Sun, Nov 29, 2020 - 3:44 PM

yq-moh-29112020.jpg
Singapore has reported a total of 58,213 coronavirus cases so far.
PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] There were eight new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,213.

There were seven imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore.

Sunday's figure also included one community case, said the Ministry...

