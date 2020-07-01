You are here

GE quick takes: NSP campaigns to stop GST hike; Potong Pasir candidates unveil plans

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 4:23 PM
The NSP manifesto said the government should look for alternative sources of revenue instead of raising the GST, which is slated to rise from 7 per cent to 9 per cent between 2022 and 2025.
SINGAPORE will go to the polls on July 10 in an election that will see all 93 seats in 31 constituencies contested.

Here is Wednesday's round-up of stories about the General Election:

