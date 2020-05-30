Govt to help firms change business models for Covid-19 world: Chan Chun Sing

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
WITH no return to a pre-Covid world and no quick transition to a post-Covid one, Singapore "must learn to live and make a living in the Covid world", said Ministry for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing on Saturday.
He made these points in a media interview on Saturday as he laid out the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes