How have industries been affected by the virus outbreak?

Wed, Feb 05, 2020 - 5:30 PM

ST FILE PHOTO

Hospitality S-Reits, integrated resorts most exposed to fall in earnings from outbreak: Moody's
The revenue-generating capacities of Singapore's gaming sector and hospitality real estate investment trusts (Reits) will be the hardest hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to Moody's Investors Service.

Construction workers' leave of absence raises fears of project delays
BCA says public-sector project contractors may ask for more time; workers from approved non-China markets can mitigate shortage

Developers likely to proceed with launches amid virus outbreak
Residential projects slated for launch in the next couple of weeks appear likely to go ahead as planned for now.

'Sufficient room' to ease monetary policy again amid virus outbreak: MAS
Although Singapore’s monetary policy stance remains unchanged, there is room within the current policy band to accommodate another easing, if economic conditions weaken from the coronavirus spread.

Outbreak adds to demand surge for food delivery plays
Food delivery and e-commerce players are gearing up for a surge in sales volumes in the upcoming weeks, as the novel coronavirus outbreak goes into its third week here.

MICE events shelved due to virus outbreak fears
Travel restrictions and other concerns stemming from the coronavirus outbreak are dealing a blow to Singapore's meetings, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) scene, as some organisers on Tuesday announced cancellations or postponements of upcoming events.

HK reports first death from coronavirus; Macau shuts casinos to curb spread
Hong Kong reported its first death from the newly identified coronavirus on Tuesday, the second outside mainland China from an outbreak that has killed more than 420 people, spread around the world and raised fears for global economic growth.

Stay updated with all our coverage on the outbreak.

 

 

