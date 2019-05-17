You are here

Home > Government & Economy

IMDA seeks feedback on spectrum allocation for enterprise and public mobile use

Fri, May 17, 2019 - 11:17 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is seeking public feedback over spectrum allocation for enterprise and public mobile use.

Key areas of the consultation include allocation of dedicated spectrum in the 800 MHz and 1900 MHz bands to enterprise users in order to serve growing demand for enterprise data services.

Another is allocating the 2100 MHz spectrum to be used for both 3G and 4G mobile services, previously serving only 3G services.

IMDA is also seeking feedback over how all these spectrum bands are assigned, including via the auction mechanism.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Aileen Chia, IMDA’s deputy chief executive and director-general (telecoms & post), said the regulator wants to ensure “scarce spectrum resources” are optimally allocated to deliver maximum benefits to Singapore and consumers.

"While these three spectrum bands are not globally identified as forerunners of spectrum for 5G, it is important for industry players to take them into consideration as they plan their network resources and investments holistically," she added.

The move follows another public consultation IMDA launched last week over the nationwide 5G network roll out planned for 2020.

This saw IMDA saying it plans to allocate the 3.5 GHz and the 26 GHz and 28 GHz millimetre wave bands for 5G, as part of the initial tranche of spectrum allocated to MNOs.

Government & Economy

These are the worst-case scenarios for China in the trade war

Australian politicians woo voters on Chinese social media app WeChat

China says economic impact of US trade tensions "controllable"

US trade war will only make us stronger, China's top paper says

US terminates Turkey's preferential trade agreement, cuts tariffs on steel

Huawei ban could affect Japanese firms, says Japan finance minister

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

file743rhbyu79jeikmj4dh.jpg
May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux suitor Utico seeks delay over water unit; PUB says 'no'

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
3 Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations
4 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
5 Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_containers_170519_69.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports extend double-digit drop for 2nd straight month in April; confounding expectations

May 17, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, SATS, China Everbright Water, Wing Tai, FLT, Banyan Tree

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

FCT oversubscribed placement raises S$369.6m at top end of price range

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening