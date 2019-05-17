IMDA seeks feedback on spectrum allocation for enterprise and public mobile use

THE Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is seeking public feedback over spectrum allocation for enterprise and public mobile use.

Key areas of the consultation include allocation of dedicated spectrum in the 800 MHz and 1900 MHz bands to enterprise users in order to serve growing demand for enterprise data services.

Another is allocating the 2100 MHz spectrum to be used for both 3G and 4G mobile services, previously serving only 3G services.

IMDA is also seeking feedback over how all these spectrum bands are assigned, including via the auction mechanism.

Aileen Chia, IMDA’s deputy chief executive and director-general (telecoms & post), said the regulator wants to ensure “scarce spectrum resources” are optimally allocated to deliver maximum benefits to Singapore and consumers.

"While these three spectrum bands are not globally identified as forerunners of spectrum for 5G, it is important for industry players to take them into consideration as they plan their network resources and investments holistically," she added.

The move follows another public consultation IMDA launched last week over the nationwide 5G network roll out planned for 2020.

This saw IMDA saying it plans to allocate the 3.5 GHz and the 26 GHz and 28 GHz millimetre wave bands for 5G, as part of the initial tranche of spectrum allocated to MNOs.