IMDA suspends Zero Mobile's licence on failure to address outstanding billing disputes

THE Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has suspended Zero Mobile's licence to provide mobile virtual network operator services with immediate effect, and blacklisted the company and its director(s).

Zero Mobile, which leases from Singtel, called a time-out on its mobile services last December. CEO Glenn Mohammed had said then that the hiatus was temporary and told The Business Times that it has decided to continue its operations in Singapore.

In a press statement on Thursday, IMDA said the suspension is due to Zero Mobile's failure to address outstanding billing disputes with ex-

subscribers in spite of IMDA's reminders, following the cessation of its service plans in December 2019.

"IMDA takes the protection of consumers' interests seriously. IMDA is investigating Zero Mobile for contraventions of consumer protection requirements under IMDA's Telecom Competition Code, and will take enforcement action if there are any breaches," the authority said.

Concurrently, IMDA has worked with Zero Mobile to minimise the impact on about 230 ex-subscribers affected by its service cessation, including ensuring the porting of their numbers to existing telcos.

The authority has also directed Zero Mobile to resolve its billing issues with ex-subscribers, and advises affected ex-subscribers to stop their recurring auto-payment arrangements, if any, with Zero Mobile.

"We are currently assisting 12 remaining ex-subscribers with their billing issues," IMDA said.

It added that if Zero Mobile fails to comply with IMDA's direction to resolve all billing disputes, the authority will cancel Zero Mobile’s licence on March 18, 2020.