You are here

Home > Government & Economy

IPOS chief officially appointed to top job at Wipo, to start on Oct 1

Fri, May 08, 2020 - 4:30 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE Intellectual Property Office of Singapore's (IPOS) chief executive Daren Tang has been officially appointed as the next director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization (Wipo).

Wipo is the United Nations' specialised agency responsible for intellectual property (IP) services, policy, information and cooperation.

Mr Tang's role will be effective on Oct 1 for a term of six years, Singapore's Ministry of Law (MinLaw) - which IPOS falls under - announced on Friday.

Mr Tang is the first Singaporean to helm the UN agency and Wipo's first director general from Asia. He will succeed Australia's Francis Gurry.

News of Mr Tang's nomination to be the new Wipo director general emerged in March, when The Business Times reported that he had been selected from a slate which originally comprised 10 candidates.

SEE ALSO

UN chief says coronavirus has sparked 'tsunami of hate and xenophobia'

His nomination anchors Singapore's international standing as a hub for strong IP enforcement and dispute resolution, said industry players at the time.

Mr Tang will step down from his role as IPOS chief, MinLaw added. During his time at IPOS, he drove the strategic transformation of the statutory board from an IP registry and regulator into an innovation agency that helps build Singapore's future economy.

His term also saw major updates to the Republic's IP Hub Masterplan, legislative and policy reforms to the IP regime, and the scaling up of international engagement.

Senior Minister of State (Law and Health) Edwin Tong said Singapore's IP ecosystem flourished under Mr Tang's term.

"Singapore has risen in ranks to become second globally and top in Asia for the best IP protection in the World Economic Forum's global competitiveness report," he added.

IPOS board chairman Stanley Lai said: "IPOS remains committed as an active member of the international IP community, and we will continue to partner and support the important work of Wipo."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

MOM fines 29 workplaces a total of S$29,000 for breaching safe-distancing rules

South Korea tracks new coronavirus outbreak in Seoul nightclubs

768 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, taking total past 21,000

Malaysian Speaker accepts Mahathir's request for no confidence motion against Muhyiddin

Japan eyes another stimulus package as pandemic crushes economy

South Korea virus response pushes Moon rating to historic high

BREAKING NEWS

May 8, 2020 04:37 PM
Banking & Finance

MAS bans 2 ex-bank staff, 2 ex-insurance agents for fraud, dishonest conduct

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued prohibition orders (POs) that took effect from May 4 against...

May 8, 2020 04:29 PM
Garage

Impossible Foods lets F&B outlets resell patties to consumers; hints at retail launch

PLANT-BASED meat company Impossible Foods said on Friday that it is allowing food and beverage (F&B) outlets in...

May 8, 2020 04:27 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Friday with healthy gains as governments begin to ease up on lockdown measures...

May 8, 2020 04:25 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares end higher on hopes of easing in US-China tensions

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed higher on Friday as a phone call between top trade representatives of the United...

May 8, 2020 04:19 PM
Government & Economy

MOM fines 29 workplaces a total of S$29,000 for breaching safe-distancing rules

SINGAPORE'S Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Friday said it has issued composition fines totalling S$29,000 to 29...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.