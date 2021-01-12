Malaysian PM Muhyiddin says no curfews or military rule under emergency

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Tuesday assured the country that there will be no curfews or military rule under the emergency order in place until Aug 1, in a special address after the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes