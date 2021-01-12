You are here

Malaysia's king declares state of emergency to curb spread of Covid-19

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 9:52 AM
UPDATED Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 12:08 PM

nz_msiatest_120121.jpg
Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah on Tuesday declared a state of emergency across the country to curb the spread of Covid-19.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah declared a state of emergency across the country on Tuesday to curb the spread of Covid-19, after consenting to a request from Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is facing a leadership challenge.

An emergency would give the prime...

