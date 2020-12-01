MAS flags risks of financial stress ahead amid uneven economic recovery in 2021

Get our introductory offer at only
CORPORATES, households and banks in Singapore have held steady and resilient amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, with relatively healthy balance sheets and for lenders, strong capital positions.
But the uneven trajectory of economic recovery next year will impinge on jobs and...
