MAS flags risks of financial stress ahead amid uneven economic recovery in 2021

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 1:06 PM
The risk of financial stresses remains during this protracted recovery period, said the annual Financial Stability Review of the MAS released on Tuesday.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

CORPORATES, households and banks in Singapore have held steady and resilient amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, with relatively healthy balance sheets and for lenders, strong capital positions.

But the uneven trajectory of economic recovery next year will impinge on jobs and...

