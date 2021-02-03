 More measures for newly arrived foreign workers: MOM, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy

More measures for newly arrived foreign workers: MOM

Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 11:21 AM
yhuiting@sph.com.sg

file7d2g09q1zbb1jpuxd8kj.jpg
All newly arrived work permit and S Pass workers in construction, marine and process sectors from higher risk countries or regions will be subjected to an additional seven-day testing post-stay-home notice starting Feb 5.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

ALL newly arrived work permit and S Pass workers in construction, marine and process sectors from higher risk countries or regions will be subjected to an additional seven-day testing post-stay-home notice (SHN) starting Feb 5, MOM said in a press statement on Wednesday.

Foreign domestic...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China's services sector grows at slowest pace in nine months: Caixin PMI

Australia will need 'very significant monetary support' for years: RBA's Lowe

Yellen, IMF chief discuss need for multilateral solutions on debt, other issues

Recovered Covid-19 patients likely protected for at least six months: study

US Senate takes first steps toward massive stimulus

New Zealand jobs surprise rules out rate cuts, tightening could be back sooner

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 3, 2021 11:18 AM
Banking & Finance

Britain to regulate buy-now pay-later credit after lockdown surge

[LONDON] Britain will introduce rules for buy-now pay-later (BNPL) credit after the unregulated market spiked as...

Feb 3, 2021 11:08 AM
Consumer

Microsoft backs Australia's proposed media laws, eyes expansion

[BENGALURU] Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it fully supported proposed new laws in Australia that would force...

Feb 3, 2021 10:22 AM
Garage

Tencent fires over 100 staffers after a year-long graft probe

[SHANGHAI] Tencent Holdings fired more than 100 employees on suspicion of graft after a series of investigations...

Feb 3, 2021 10:16 AM
Stocks

Australia: Financials lift shares higher on RBA's upbeat economic outlook

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Wednesday, as financials led gains boosted by the central bank's upbeat...

Feb 3, 2021 10:13 AM
Banking & Finance

Alibaba plans up to US$5b US-dollar bond issuance

[SHANGHAI] Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding said on Wednesday it is planning a US dollar-denominated...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tencent fires over 100 staffers after a year-long graft probe

Alibaba plans up to US$5b US-dollar bond issuance

Hot stock: Yoma Strategic slides 27% after business update on Myanmar situation

China's services sector grows at slowest pace in nine months: Caixin PMI

Australia will need 'very significant monetary support' for years: RBA's Lowe

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for