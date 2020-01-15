New platform for public to request professional mediation services

The "SIMI Look and Hire", or SIMILAH, platform allows users to send in requests for SIMI's accredited and certified mediation centres and professionals to help settle their disputes.

THE Singapore International Mediation Institute (SIMI) on Wednesday launched a platform for members of the public to access professional mediation services.

Called "SIMI Look and Hire", or SIMILAH, the platform allows users to send in requests for the institute's accredited and certified mediation centres and professionals to help settle their disputes.

Traditionally, most parties in disputes can only seek help individually with their respective mediation centre or independent mediators, which is a time-consuming task for a time-sensitive matter, SIMI said.

All requests on the platform will be vetted by SIMI prior to release, to ensure that only legitimate ones are sent out.

SIMI, an international non-profit organisation, will not collect intermediary fees for this service.

Separately, SIMI on Wednesday also announced it has donated funds to the Singapore Management University (SMU) to establish the National SMU-SIMI Collaborative Dispute Resolution Award, meant to nurture mediation talent.

The award seeks to recognise law students from SMU, National University of Singapore and Singapore University of Social Sciences who have excelled in international collaborative dispute resolution competitions, or who have contributed significantly to the growth of mediation and negotiation in Singapore.

SIMI is a professional standards body for mediation, and is supported by the Singapore Ministry of Law.

The launch of its new platform follows the signing of an international treaty on mediation in August last year. The treaty is also adopted by the United Nations General Assembly and named after Singapore.