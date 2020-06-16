Q1 total employment dives a record 25,600, Q2 likely to be worse

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S employment in the first quarter of 2020 performed worse than expected, registering the largest quarterly contraction in total employment on record due to the pandemic, and analysts believe the labour market could weaken further in the second quarter.
Total...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes