 Real household incomes decline for first time in more than 10 years, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Real household incomes decline for first time in more than 10 years

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 2:12 PM

SG office workers_ST FILE PHOTO.jpg
Median monthly household income from work per household member dropped from S$2,925 in 2019 to S$2,886 in last year.
ST FILE PHOTO

[SINGAPORE] The Covid-19 pandemic hit Singapore households hard last year, with overall median household income from work falling by 2.5 per cent in nominal terms from S$9,425 to S$9,189.

After taking into account inflation, this works out to a 2.4 per cent drop in real terms - the first such decline in more than 10 years, since after the economy was battered by the global financial crisis.

In 2009, median monthly household income from work fell by 1.9 per cent in nominal terms, or 2.5 per cent in real terms after factoring inflation in.

In a new report released on Monday afternoon, the Department of Statistics (DOS) found that lower income households were the hardest hit, with those in the bottom 10 per cent seeing a 6.1 per cent real decline in income.

In contrast, the rest of the households recorded real declines of 1.4 to 3.2 per cent.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

But government transfers and taxes also significantly reduced the Gini coefficient from 0.452 to 0.375. The Gini coefficient measures income inequality from 0 to 1, with 0 being most equal.

"This can be attributed to the significant amount of government support provided during the Covid-19 crisis in 2020, especially for households staying in the smaller Housing Board flats," said the DOS in a statement.

Resident households - including those with no working persons - received S$6,308 per household member on average from various government schemes last year, compared with the S$4,684 received in 2019.

The DOS also noted that median household income from work has increased over the last five years, at a rate of 1 per cent per year in real terms or 5.2 per cent cumulatively since 2015.

Median monthly household income from work per household member dropped from S$2,925 in 2019 to S$2,886 in last year, a decline of 1.3 per cent in nominal terms or 1.2 per cent in real terms.

In comparison, this figure grew by 14.6 per cent cumulatively or 2.8 per cent per year in real terms, from 2015 to 2020.

THE STRAITS TIMES

READ MORE: Lower-income hit hardest by Covid-19, as better off still buying stocks, homes, cars

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan protests over China ships off disputed isles

22 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

110,000 local hires supported by Jobs Growth Incentive in October: Josephine Teo

Myanmar police fire water cannon at Naypyidaw protesters

Japan's service sector sentiment worsens in January

Palestinians launch postcodes in assertion of sovereignty

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 8, 2021 04:49 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks climb at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Monday following gains in Asia as investors tracked...

Feb 8, 2021 04:47 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed on Monday slightly higher, in line with an Asia-wide rally following a record...

Feb 8, 2021 04:46 PM
Technology

Polish video game maker CD Projekt focuses on fixing Cyberpunk 2077

[WARSAW] Polish video game maker CD Projekt is focusing on improving Cyberpunk 2077 and restoring the trust of...

Feb 8, 2021 04:40 PM
Government & Economy

Japan protests over China ships off disputed isles

[TOKYO] Japan said Monday it has protested to China over two incursions into Japanese territorial waters that come...

Feb 8, 2021 04:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: SIA to benefit from air traffic recovery, say analysts

ANALYSTS were optimistic on Singapore Airline's (SIA) recovery as global air traffic recovers on the back of more...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on stimulus hopes

Real household incomes decline for first time in more than 10 years

Australia: Shares close higher on hopes for further US stimulus

Can national digital IDs benefit both citizens and businesses?

110,000 local hires supported by Jobs Growth Incentive in October: Josephine Teo

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for