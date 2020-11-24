You are here

Home > Government & Economy
SINGAPORE ECONOMY

Sharp rebound in 2021 won't take economy to pre-Covid levels: MTI

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

nz_cbd_241125.jpg
The Singapore economy is tipped to rebound sharply next year, on the low base from the ongoing recession.
PHOTO: ST FILE
Long haul

Singapore

THE Singapore economy is tipped to rebound sharply next year, on the low base from the ongoing recession.

But even with Covid-19 vaccines on the horizon, politicians and policymakers here have quashed hopes of a miracle cure, as virus-related global uncertainty still haunts the recovery.

While gross domestic product (GDP) is forecast to grow by 4 per cent to 6 per cent year on year in 2021, it will still be weaker in dollar terms than before the novel coronavirus hit.

That's even as the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Monday trimmed this year's forecast range to between 6 per cent and 6.5 per cent, from 5 per cent to 7 per cent before.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The revision assumes a year-end pick-up, as the economy shrank by 6.5 per cent in the first nine months.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing warned in a briefing that vaccine development cannot be a "quick fix", as production and roll-out "will take many months, if not years".

Such caution contrasted with the private-sector optimism over recent progress in the vaccine candidates being developed by drugmakers like Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

table

Barclays economist Brian Tan suggested that a near-term vaccine roll-out in developed markets will lift external demand for Singapore's "relatively resilient" exports and factory output, while Maybank Kim Eng analysts Chua Hak Bin and Lee Ju Ye pointed to the potential uplift to services exports and travel and hospitality.

Yet the MTI flagged "uncertainty over how the Covid-19 situation will evolve globally in the year ahead", including in the vaccination process.

"While growth is expected to rebound from the low base this year, our economic recovery is expected to be gradual, with GDP not likely to return to pre-Covid levels until the end of 2021," said Permanent Secretary for Trade and Industry Gabriel Lim.

Standard Chartered economists Edward Lee and Jonathan Koh agreed that next year's economic activity would still be lower than the pre-Covid mark in 2019 as "the actual widespread application of a successful vaccine appears likely only in H2 2021".

Singapore's GDP shrank by 5.8 per cent year on year in the third quarter, beating official advance estimates of a 7 per cent decline, on better-than-expected factory output in September.

Said Irvin Seah, senior economist at DBS: "The growth figures in the first half of next year will be highly volatile, due to the base effects this year.

"However, growth performance will be way above potential as the recovery gains momentum in the second half of next year, assuming that vaccines will become available and global travel can safely resume."

The latest print was led by an expansion of 10 per cent in the manufacturing sector, up from advance estimates of 2 per cent growth and reversing an earlier 0.8 per cent dip.

All the same, service industries shrank by 8.4 per cent year on year in the quarter, slightly worse than the preliminary figure of 8 per cent contraction, while the plunge in construction was revised to 46.6 per cent, down from 44.7 per cent in flash data.

The construction sector, as well as travel-related and consumer-facing services, are all expected to recover year on year in 2021 yet remain below pre-Covid-19 levels, the MTI said.

Meanwhile, Citi analysts Kit Wei Zheng and Ang Kai Wei cited medical-related manufacturing exports and strong investment commitments as some bright spots for growth in 2021.

But they also suggested that the construction reopening could be offset by a pullback in domestic and external consumer demand, as well as slower semiconductor growth.

"Job market slack will remain large and likely weigh on consumer-facing sectors," they added in a flash note.

Indeed, Kenny Tan, who heads the Ministry of Manpower's manpower planning and policy division, said that labour market conditions are expected to be "somewhat challenging", with unemployment above the 3 per cent levels seen in the last five years.

Even with an economic pick-up, "we are conservative because employers themselves will be conservative".

Said Mr Tan: "Some of the employers, this year, are holding on to excess manpower, in a sense... They will use the existing manpower perhaps more intensively, rather than commit to expanding their workforce."

Still, mere days after the postponement of quarantine-free travel with virus-hit Hong Kong, Mr Chan said that Singapore has the resources and plans to reopen its borders further.

The government will allow more business travel out of Singapore and will resume "bringing in the necessary professionals and workers".

"We will also be able to progressively host more significant Mice events to maintain our position as a leading business node," Mr Chan added, referring to meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions.

READ MORE: Headline, core inflation down in Oct after marginal increases

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 24, 2020 07:13 AM
Government & Economy

International virus sleuths expected to go to China soon: WHO

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization said on Monday it had received reassurances from Beijing that international...

Nov 24, 2020 07:07 AM
Transport

GM quits Trump lawsuit against California auto emissions rules

[NEW YORK] General Motors withdrew on Monday from a challenge to California's fuel economy rules that had been...

Nov 24, 2020 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

UK's Johnson says 'escape route in sight' from coronavirus

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said the "escape route" from the coronavirus was in sight as...

Nov 24, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

US business leaders move on from Trump to Biden

[NEW YORK] US President Donald Trump may still be trying to overturn Joe Biden's election win, but the business...

Nov 24, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Biden to nominate ex-Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen to Treasury: source

[WASHINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden will nominate former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen to head the US...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A third of Singaporeans facing difficulty in home loan repayments: poll

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

Hot stock: Sembmarine shoots up 9%, partly led by renewed merger hopes

Starburst chairman surrenders travel documents to CPIB

Keppel's business units get new leaders

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for