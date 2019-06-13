STB and Tiger Beer commit S$3.2m in two-year joint marketing push

THE Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and local alcohol brand Tiger Beer have committed a total of S$3.2 million to a two-year marketing partnership, they said on Thursday.

The partnership covers three areas – joint global marketing campaigns overseas, innovative products and “creative consumer experiences” in Singapore at the beer brand’s Tiger Street Lab.

Both will tap each other’s overseas consumer activities and events happening in the next two years to grow audience reach and deepen engagement. This includes profiling homegrown talents such as artists, musicians and chefs, encouraging them to collaborate at overseas platforms.

The collaboration will kick-off with a consumer pop-up in Tokyo in October, with plans for more joint events.

Two local artists have been commissioned for separate projects under another initiative. One project is the creation of augmented reality effects by Eugene Soh of Dude Studios for four out of 20 Tiger District Bottles limited edition designs launched on June 1. The districts featured are Chinatown, Bugis, Katong and Tiong Bahru.

The latest artist collaboration is that with urban artist ANTZ, who created an artwork representing the STB-Tiger Beer partnership, to be displayed at the Tiger Street Lab.

STB and Tiger Beer’s partnership comes as both parties focus on supporting homegrown talents in their marketing.

STB’s Passion Made Possible campaign focuses on local talents through film, consumer events and industry partnerships. It was launched in 2017 as part of a joint branding effort with the Economic Development Board aimed at both tourists and businesses.

Meanwhile, Tiger Beer - owned by Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) Singapore, showcases emerging local talents through its Tiger Raw Roar platform, Tiger Street Food and Tiger Street Lab at Jewel Changi airport. APB Singapore was bought out by Heineken in 2012.

"STB and Tiger Beer also target similar consumer segments, namely those with a passion for dining and socialising," they said.