You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Tencent picks Singapore as its Asia hub after US, India bans

China company says it is recruiting for various positions including tech and business development
Wed, Sep 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200916_TENCENT16_4242935.jpg
Tencent has been considering the shift of some business operations out of China, its home country.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Beijing

TENCENT Holdings Ltd has picked Singapore as its beachhead for Asia, joining rivals Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and ByteDance Ltd in the race to build up their presence closer to home after setbacks in the United States and India.

Management at China's largest social media and gaming company had been discussing Singapore as a potential regional hub and geopolitical tensions accelerated its plans, according to people familiar with the matter.

Tencent has been considering the shift of some business operations - including international game publishing - out of its home country, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

China's tech behemoths are increasingly turning to South-east Asia in the face of growing hostility from the US and other major markets, setting up the region - with its 650 million increasingly smartphone-savvy population - as a key battleground.

SEE ALSO

Plaza Singapura, VivoCity, Junction 8 and Hougang Mall visited by Covid-19 patients

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

President Donald Trump has banned US entities from dealing with Tencent's super-app WeChat from Sept 20, while the company's hit games PUBG Mobile and Arena of Valor are banned in India.

Tencent said in a statement that it will open a new office in Singapore to "support our growing business in South-east Asia and beyond'," in addition to current ones in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. It's recruiting for various positions including tech and business development, the company said, without offering details.

Tencent currently has dozens of job openings in Singapore for businesses including cross-border commerce, cloud computing and esports, according to its hiring site.

Singapore in particular is attracting attention as a regional base for both Western and Chinese corporations because of its advanced financial and legal system, and as Beijing tightens its grip on the city of Hong Kong. The city-state of under six million people has been careful not to take sides in the stand-off between the world's two superpowers, with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong pledging last year to remain "good friends" with both the US and China.

TikTok's owner ByteDance is planning to spend several billion dollars and add hundreds of jobs in Singapore over the next three years, Bloomberg News reported last week. It has also applied for a digital-bank licence from the city-state's central bank, alongside Alibaba-backed Ant Group and Tencent-backed Sea Ltd.

Alibaba has splashed out US$4 billion to take full control of Singapore-based regional e-commerce platform Lazada, which aims to serve 300 million people in South-east Asia by 2030. In May, Alibaba struck a deal to buy half of Singapore's AXA Tower, valued at around US$1.2 billion. BLOOMBERG

READ MORE: More capital flows into Asean amid pandemic and US-China tensions

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore must remain open to benefit from Asia's growth: Heng

More capital flows into Asean amid pandemic and US-China tensions

Two land parcels for food farming up for sale by tender: SFA

China's industrial engine hums again as consumers open wallets

Soaring company share buybacks raises corporate leverage, warns BIS

Johnson's lawbreaking Brexit bill passes first Commons hurdle

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 16, 2020 12:19 AM
Transport

GM explores market for electric 'flying cars'

[DETROIT] General Motors is exploring options in the aerial taxi market, including whether to build the vehicles...

Sep 16, 2020 12:15 AM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan cuts outlook for net interest income on lower rates

[NEW YORK] JPMorgan expects about US$55 billion in net interest income for full-year 2020, down from an earlier...

Sep 16, 2020 12:03 AM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing production rises in August, but momentum slowing

[WASHINGTON] US factory production increased for a fourth straight month in August, but the recovery is showing...

Sep 15, 2020 11:56 PM
Government & Economy

Another fire in Beirut unnerves shattered residents

[BEIRUT] A fire erupted in a landmark building in Beirut's commercial district on Tuesday, the second blaze this...

Sep 15, 2020 11:30 PM
Government & Economy

US violated trade rules with tariffs on China, WTO says

[GENEVA] The World Trade Organization undercut the main justification for President Donald Trump's trade war...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Carousell to surpass US$900m valuation with Naver deal

Retrenchments commence at SIA; airline and pilots union still in talks

UBS chairman explores merger with Credit Suisse

Half of SIA's over 400 trainee pilots and cabin crew let go, the rest will leave after completing training

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, Accordia Golf, SingPost, CapitaLand, LMIRT

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.