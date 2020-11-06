You are here

SINGAPORE ECONOMY

They came, they saw, but didn't shop much in Sept

Fri, Nov 06, 2020 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

Singapore retail sales fell 10.8 per cent year on year in September, underperforming expectations and reversing the previous two months' trend of lessening declines, according to the Singapore Department of Statistics (Singstat) on Thursday.
Singapore

SINGAPORE retail sales fell 10.8 per cent year on year in September, underperforming expectations and reversing the previous two months' trend of lessening declines, according to the Singapore Department of Statistics (Singstat) on Thursday.

But economists expect declines...

