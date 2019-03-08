You are here

UK will have to delay Brexit if MPs reject May's deal

Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Talks with Britain on amending its divorce deal with the EU have made no headway and no swift solution is in sight, EU officials have said.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

London

BRITAIN will probably have to delay its departure from the European Union if lawmakers reject the government's proposed divorce deal in a vote next week, Finance Minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday.

Unless Prime Minister Theresa May can get her divorce treaty approved by the British parliament, then lawmakers will have to decide whether to delay Brexit or thrust the world's fifth largest economy into chaos by leaving without a deal.

"The government is very clear where the will of parliament is on this. Parliament will vote not to leave the European Union without a deal," Mr Hammond told BBC radio. "I have a high degree of confidence about that."

Britain is due to leave the EU in 22 days but if lawmakers reject the deal, this will put in doubt how, when or possibly even if Britain's biggest foreign and trade policy shift in almost half a century will take place.

Mr Hammond warned eurosceptic colleagues that if they fail to back the government's deal, they face the risk of a closer economic relationship with the EU.

"We will then be in unknown territory where a consensus will have to be forged across the House of Commons, and that will inevitably mean compromises being made," he said. "The way for my colleagues to avoid that is to vote for the deal."

Lawmakers on Jan 15 voted 432-202 against Mrs May's deal, the worst government defeat in modern British parliamentary history, largely due to the Irish backstop - which is intended to avoid the return of hard border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.

Talks with Britain on amending its divorce deal with the EU have made no headway and no swift solution is in sight, EU officials said on Wednesday.

Britain wants legally binding changes to the backstop to ensure that it will not be indefinite, so as to allay concerns among lawmakers that Britain could be locked in a continued customs union with the EU.

When asked directly if Mr Hammond would leave the government if Mrs May decided to leave without a deal, he said: "I have always said that I believe it would be a very bad outcome for the UK to leave the European Union without a deal." REUTERS

READ MORE: Might Mrs May deliver Brexit next week?

