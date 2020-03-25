You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Work pass holders to obtain MOM approval before entering Singapore from Malaysia

Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 3:49 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

ALL new and existing work pass holders, including their dependents, must obtain approval from Singapore's Ministry of Manpower (MOM) before entering the Republic from Malaysia, with immediate effect.

Approval is required regardless of the mode of travel and applies to existing work pass holders currently out of Singapore, as well as in-principle approval holders yet to enter Singapore.

Affected work pass holders will also be placed on a mandatory 14-day Stay Home Notice (SHN).

However, work pass holders conveying essential services or supplies via land and sea crossings will be exempted from MOM's entry approval and SHN requirements. These include lorry drivers, vegetable supply truckers and frozen supply truckers.

Employers applying for entry approval need to declare to MOM that they have arranged suitable housing premises for these workers, along with appropriate food arrangements for them when they serve their SHN. 

SEE ALSO

Some India ports declare force majeure, could delay oil discharges: documents, sources

They should also inform the affected staff, as well as their dependents, not to make travel plans to Singapore until MOM approval is granted.

In addition, employers need to send the MOM approval letter to their employees as the letter needs to be shown to airline staff upon check-in if travelling by air or at the ICA checkpoint upon arrival.

On Wednesday, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin extended the country's two-week movement control order to Apr 14 following the rising number of novel coronavirus cases. The initial restrictions were scheduled to end on March 31.

Malaysia currently has the highest number of infections in South-east Asia. As at 12pm on Wednesday, the country posted 172 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total to 1,796 with 17 deaths.

Government & Economy

'Unconstitutional' to delay election without state of emergency: Teo Chee Hean

Malaysia's Feb CPI up 1.3% on year, below forecast

Malaysia extends movement curbs to April 14 as virus cases surge

Singapore's Covid-19 strategy may stretch outbreak but will preserve healthcare capacity: Gan Kim Yong

Singapore authorities remind nightlife operators of safe distancing at 'farewell' parties

One fifth of US companies in China back to normal operations: poll

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 25, 2020 03:48 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares surge nearly 6% on global stimulus efforts

[SEOUL] South Korean shares jumped nearly 6 per cent on Wednesday, a day after they surged the most in more than 11...

Mar 25, 2020 03:46 PM
Transport

Some India ports declare force majeure, could delay oil discharges: documents, sources

[SINGAPORE] Some ports in India including those owned by Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) have declared force...

Mar 25, 2020 03:33 PM
Government & Economy

'Unconstitutional' to delay election without state of emergency: Teo Chee Hean

IT would be unconstitutional for Singapore to delay the holding of a General Election beyond the April 2021 deadline...

Mar 25, 2020 03:22 PM
Banking & Finance

Bank of Singapore urging leveraged clients to sell in rally

[SINGAPORE] The head of OCBC's private banking arm said the coronavirus-fuelled crisis has yet to peak and leveraged...

Mar 25, 2020 03:19 PM
Garage

France to implement 4b euro liquidity support plan for startups

[PARIS] France will implement a four billion euro (S$6.25 billion) liquidity support plan for startups, digital...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.