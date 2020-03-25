Work pass holders to obtain MOM approval before entering Singapore from Malaysia

ALL new and existing work pass holders, including their dependents, must obtain approval from Singapore's Ministry of Manpower (MOM) before entering the Republic from Malaysia, with immediate effect.

Approval is required regardless of the mode of travel and applies to existing work pass holders currently out of Singapore, as well as in-principle approval holders yet to enter Singapore.

Affected work pass holders will also be placed on a mandatory 14-day Stay Home Notice (SHN).

However, work pass holders conveying essential services or supplies via land and sea crossings will be exempted from MOM's entry approval and SHN requirements. These include lorry drivers, vegetable supply truckers and frozen supply truckers.

Employers applying for entry approval need to declare to MOM that they have arranged suitable housing premises for these workers, along with appropriate food arrangements for them when they serve their SHN.

They should also inform the affected staff, as well as their dependents, not to make travel plans to Singapore until MOM approval is granted.

In addition, employers need to send the MOM approval letter to their employees as the letter needs to be shown to airline staff upon check-in if travelling by air or at the ICA checkpoint upon arrival.

On Wednesday, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin extended the country's two-week movement control order to Apr 14 following the rising number of novel coronavirus cases. The initial restrictions were scheduled to end on March 31.

Malaysia currently has the highest number of infections in South-east Asia. As at 12pm on Wednesday, the country posted 172 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total to 1,796 with 17 deaths.