Driven by performance

From left: Chanthone Sitthixay, founder and chairman, Petroleum Trading Lao Public Company; Neogin A. Evangelista, president and general manager, PHILUSA Corporation; Datuk Seri Subramaniam Pillai Sankaran Pillai, executive director, Dhaya Maju Infrastructure (Asia) Sdn Bhd; Tuukka Komssi, director for New Equipment Business, Asia Pacific of Kone Pte Ltd; Danny Leong, group chief executive officer, GHL Systems Berhad; Francis Miko Imson, International Trainer for Business and Marketing, Alliance in Motion Global, Inc.

THE Best Performing Companies award category recognises high performing enterprises that have shown tremendous growth in revenue, and who are on the path to becoming future giant corporations of Asia.

Petroleum Trading Lao Public Company

The founding mission of Petroleum Trading Lao Public Company (Petrotrade) was to provide accessible petroleum products at fair prices to Lao citizens.

The inspiration for the establishment of Petrotrade came from the first-hand experiences of the founder, who realised that access to fuel supply in remote areas of Laos was limited, with inflated unfair prices that created significant economic damage to businesses and the development of the country.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Petrotrade quickly developed into a major player in the Lao petroleum industry. It opened its first major gas station and storage terminal with a capacity of 800,000 litres in 2009.

In 2011, Petrotrade opened its first "lifestyle" Platinum Plus Gas Station in Vientiane, Laos, providing services such as banking, mini mart, café and restaurant, and car care.

In 2014, it became a member of the Lao Petroleum and Gas Association and was listed on the Lao Securities Exchange (LSX), the first petroleum company to do so in Laos.

Dhaya Maju Infrastructure (Asia)

Dhaya Maju Infrastructure (Asia) Sdn Bhd (DMIA Group) is a Malaysian construction, infrastructure and property company that was established in 1996.

It operates regionally, with its order book currently standing at more than RM2 billion (S$658.8 million). Its clients include the Malaysian and Indian governments, local councils, and government-linked companies.

The company believes in delivering world-class projects with integrity, foresight, professionalism, high quality and competence, and is a strong proponent of the belief that winning in any business means delivering projects on time and within budget.

This, the company believes, promotes continual improvement, high productivity, sustainable development, and inspires excellence.

DMIA believes that its unique ability as a business enables it to harmonise technology and human capital to adapt, innovate and deliver personalised solutions for clients.

Doing so means involving its clients at every stage of project management to ensure personalised solutions from DMIA.

GHL Systems Berhad

GHL Systems Berhad has revolutionised the Asean payment industry with its payment solutions, which include payment acceptance devices, Internet payment services, payment network solutions, loyalty and prepaid e-Wallet solutions, card payment services, and next generation payment services.

The 25-year-old company was established in Malaysia in 1994, and now has more than 1,000 employees spread across offices in Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Australia.

GHL processes more than RM1 billion in transaction value per month, a steep growth from the RM6.8 million mark that it previously processed in 2016.

The company is accredited by organisations and governing bodies such as VISA, MasterCard, JCB, MEPS, SIRIM, and the Line Encryption Working Group, with its clientele ranging across industries like banking and finance, oil and gas, retail, F&B and telecommunications.

Alliance In Motion Global

Alliance In Motion Global (AIM Global) is a leading multilevel marketing and direct selling company with over five million distributors across the globe.

Founded on the principle of changing lives through its products, proven compensation plan and charitable programmes, the company has grown from a local organisation established in September 2005 by an all-Filipino team to an international enterprise.

AIM Global markets and distributes food supplements manufactured by Nature's Way USA, weight loss management products by Weider Global Nutrition, personal care and skincare whitening products, premium nutrient-enriched beverages and lifestyle products.

Considered an MLM-Direct Sales giant in the Philippine networking arena, the company has 130 local business offices in the Philippines, and 19 international offices.