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An AI deal with China could get Trump his Nobel Prize

An agreement to collaborate, starting with cybersecurity and medicine, will be his biggest achievement

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    • If US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are open to making progress on collaboration, a breakthrough would most likely be in medicine, particularly cancer research.
    • If US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are open to making progress on collaboration, a breakthrough would most likely be in medicine, particularly cancer research. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Gary Marcus

    Published Tue, Sep 15, 2026 · 03:53 PM

    [WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump is about to have the opportunity of a lifetime, if he is up for it.

    As OpenAI’s Sam Altman and others have noted in recent days, making a deal with China around artificial intelligence could actually win him the Nobel Prize he has long sought.

    Where better to seal such an agreement than his one-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sep 24?

    Artificial IntelligenceUS-China tech warUS-China relationsDonald Trump

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