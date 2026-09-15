An AI deal with China could get Trump his Nobel Prize
An agreement to collaborate, starting with cybersecurity and medicine, will be his biggest achievement
- If US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are open to making progress on collaboration, a breakthrough would most likely be in medicine, particularly cancer research. PHOTO: REUTERS
[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump is about to have the opportunity of a lifetime, if he is up for it.
As OpenAI’s Sam Altman and others have noted in recent days, making a deal with China around artificial intelligence could actually win him the Nobel Prize he has long sought.
Where better to seal such an agreement than his one-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sep 24?
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