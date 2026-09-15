An AI deal with China could get Trump his Nobel Prize

An agreement to collaborate, starting with cybersecurity and medicine, will be his biggest achievement

If US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are open to making progress on collaboration, a breakthrough would most likely be in medicine, particularly cancer research. PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump is about to have the opportunity of a lifetime, if he is up for it.

As OpenAI’s Sam Altman and others have noted in recent days, making a deal with China around artificial intelligence could actually win him the Nobel Prize he has long sought.

Where better to seal such an agreement than his one-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sep 24?