The Business Times
business-time-50

AI faces US$6 trillion test to justify data centres: report

This comes as debate intensifies around the as-yet elusive returns for AI service providers

Summarise
Published Tue, Sep 29, 2026 · 10:09 AM
    • Existing consumer and enterprise AI services may generate up to US$1.8 trillion of that sum, leaving US$4.2 trillion in new revenue that needs to be created.
    • Existing consumer and enterprise AI services may generate up to US$1.8 trillion of that sum, leaving US$4.2 trillion in new revenue that needs to be created. PHOTO: UNSPLASH

    [BENGALURU] The global artificial intelligence industry needs to earn US$6 trillion in annual revenue by 2031 to justify the capital being deployed to build data centres around the world, Bain & Company said.

    Existing consumer and enterprise AI services may generate as much as US$1.8 trillion of that sum, leaving US$4.2 trillion in new revenue that needs to be created, the consulting firm said on Tuesday (Sep 29) in its annual global technology report.

    The shortfall likely will come from nascent segments ranging from autonomous machines to robotics as well as emerging fields such as drug discovery, mental health and energy generation, it said.

    “What the industry needs is a wave of innovation that will dwarf what mobile and cloud unlocked,” said David Crawford, the report’s lead author and chairman of Bain’s global technology, media, and telecommunications practice.

    “AI infrastructure is being built well ahead of the demand curve and funding it sustainably will require adding approximately 1 per cent to the annual global gross domestic product growth rate,” he said.

    Bain’s report highlights the hurdles ahead to make the current pace of AI development sustainable.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Companies led by Microsoft, Alphabet’s Google, Amazon, Meta Platforms and Oracle are investing trillions of US dollars in data centres to quench AI’s demand for computational resources.

    Data centre sizes and costs are doubling roughly every 12 to 16 months, in part due to surging prices of chips from the likes of Nvidia and SK Hynix, networking equipment and other components.

    The report comes as debate intensifies around the as-yet elusive returns for AI service providers.

    Critics worry about an increasingly interconnected web of dependencies between technology manufacturers and AI developers that help to propel lofty expectations that in turn require bigger sums of money.

    While discussions today are fixated on employee productivity, the economics of AI infrastructure will demand trillions in new revenue beyond productivity gains, Bain said.

    The consultancy projects US$5 trillion to US$6.5 trillion of data centre spending by 2030, adding at least 150 gigawatts of capacity that will further strain countries’ energy resources.

    Annual spending on AI infrastructure – spanning data centres, computing capacity and upgrades in accelerators and memory chips – may reach as much as US$1.5 trillion by 2031, it said.

    Data centre developers already face shortages in transformers and water and power supplies, as well as fierce local opposition that has blocked or delayed US$68 billion worth of projects in the June quarter in the US. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Data centresArtificial Intelligence

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    From shy teenager to outspoken philanthropist, Chloe Tong has come a long way.

    Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose

    Tuas Road Viaduct’s phase two will extend the viaduct at its western and eastern ends, and will link Pioneer Road, Tuas South and Tuas Port.

    Hwa Seng Builder, two China companies win S$1.2 billion Tuas Road Viaduct phase two contracts

    Ang’s San Miguel holds nearly 25% of Luzon’s installed capacity and Lopez’s First Gen accounts for 12%.

    Deal between tycoon friends sparks scrutiny of Philippine power sector

    Between May 2024 and July 2026, around two-thirds of the estimated 640 tankers loaded at the Westridge Marine Terminal in Vancouver arrived in Asia.

    Canada is upping oil flows to Asia, but South-east Asia’s refineries aren’t ready to handle them yet

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More