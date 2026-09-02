Global data centre spending to reach US$31.6 trillion by 2050 on AI boom: PwC

By comparison, the US’ GDP is roughly US$30 trillion

With growing AI use, tech giants like Microsoft and Amazon and smaller data centre providers are rapidly building new computing facilities around the globe. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Global data centre spending is set to reach US$31.6 trillion through 2050 to meet the world’s growing appetite for artificial intelligence, an investment boom with no precedent in history, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Dwarfing projects such as the railways, internet and electrification, spending on data centres could even hit US$50 trillion over the next two and a half decades if AI adoption accelerates beyond PwC’s “central scenario” forecast, the firm said in a report on Wednesday (Sep 2).

For comparison: the US gross domestic product is roughly US$30 trillion.

With consumers, companies and governments increasingly using AI, tech giants like Microsoft and Amazon and smaller data centre providers are setting up new computing facilities across the planet at a rapid clip.

The bulk of the spending will go into what fills the data centres – hardware from companies such as global AI chip leader Nvidia.

Backlash threatens buildout

At the same time, the tech industry is trying to blunt a backlash against data centres that threatens to slow down the buildout.

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At least 75 projects, worth about US$130 billion combined, were blocked or delayed by local opposition during the first three months of 2026, according to research group Data Center Watch.

Protesters cite concerns about environmental impact, resource consumption and more broadly how AI could upend employment and society.

The US will capture nearly half the projected data centre spending, at US$15.1 trillion, PwC said. The Asia-Pacific region will follow at US$8.2 trillion, Europe at US$5.6 trillion, the Middle East at US$1.1 trillion and Africa at US$255 billion of the cumulative capital expenditure, according to PwC’s inaugural Global Data Center Outlook.

Spending will keep rising through mid-century as graphics processing units, servers, storage systems, networking equipment and other hardware will require routine replacement.

Recurring chip upgrades – the computational power – and not land or construction, will account for most of the investment, quite unlike traditional capex cycles like prior generations of memory chip production or the global fiber internet rollout, which “front loaded” investments, taking on costs and risks upfront.

“Railways. Electrification. The internet. Each required enormous amounts of capital and defined an era,” the researchers said in the report.

“The AI infrastructure cycle underway dwarfs all three. This one resets every four to six years – and shows no signs of ending.”

China and India to lead demand growth

On an annual basis, global data centre spending will increase from about US$800 billion in 2026 to US$1.1 trillion in 2030 and US$1.8 trillion in 2050, PwC predicted.

China and India will drive the largest share of incremental demand, supported by large populations, rapidly expanding digital economies, and substantial headroom for AI to embed in business and consumer activity.

PwC commissioned Oxford Economics to model data centre capital expenditure, with the report covering 46 countries and territories, and five regions, which account for the bulk of global economic activity and digital infrastructure investment.

While global demand is strong, factors such as power availability, data sovereignty requirements and the flow of semiconductors will determine which regions capture the investments, PwC said.

Power will be the foremost factor that shapes where AI infrastructure investment occurs.

Indeed, much of the forecast hinges on how fast reliable electricity supply for data centres can be established, according to the report.

Affordable, reliable, and increasingly low-carbon electricity at scale is the hardest requirement for many markets to meet.

And while the researchers’ projection assumes a fairly open trading system where chips move freely across borders, disruptions in semiconductor supply chains could cut global investment by nearly 20 per cent, they said.

Meanwhile, a growing sovereignty push could redistribute, but not reduce, global investment.

“The US$31.6 trillion question isn’t whether the capital exists. It does,” the researchers said.

“Nor is the question whether the demand is real. It is. The question is which regions, operators, and institutions are positioned to capture it and which aren’t.” BLOOMBERG