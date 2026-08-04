AI offers ‘lifeline’ for emerging economies: World Bank

Artificial intelligence threatens only 4.5% of jobs in low-income and middle-income countries

Widespread job losses due to AI are less of a threat to emerging economies, the World Bank has found. PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Artificial intelligence could enable developing countries to gain a century’s worth of development in a decade if they act quickly on power, connectivity and skills gaps, the World Bank said in a report on Tuesday (Aug 4).

Widespread job losses due to AI are also less of a threat to emerging economies, it said, adding that developing economies have more to gain and less to fear than richer nations.

“AI has thrown developing economies a lifeline, and they should seize it,” said Indermit Gill, the World Bank’s chief economist, in a statement accompanying the report.

Companies worldwide are spending billions to harness an anticipated AI revolution, while governments are scrambling to ensure their nations reap the benefits.

For many companies and countries, the challenge will be to build power-hungry data centres and find the energy generation to support them. But Gill said that emerging economies do not need vast resources or bespoke large language models to benefit.

“By adapting small, low-cost AI tools to local conditions, they can bring better medical care, education, judicial services and agricultural extension within reach of millions.”

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Healthcare workers may be able to use AI to speed diagnoses; teachers could use it to improve lesson plans; farmers might rely on it to determine what to plant and when.

The International Monetary Fund has said that AI could boost Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy by about 4 per cent over the next decade, under the right circumstances.

Fewer jobs at risk – but stakes are high

Generative AI is three times more likely to threaten jobs in rich countries, where 14.2 per cent are at risk, than in low-income and middle-income countries, where 4.5 per cent of jobs are exposed, the World Bank found.

The share of jobs expected to benefit from meaningful productivity gains is also similar: 16.2 per cent in developing economies and 18.7 per cent in high-income countries.

The World Bank said in the report that governments must improve electricity and Internet access, boost digital skills and expand access to smartphones and computing devices.

It warned, however, that AI could bring “greater income inequality, stealthier misinformation, and political repression”.

But the cost of missing out would be severe, it said.

“Today’s developing economies missed the first Industrial Revolution and spent the next two centuries paying the price,” Gill said. “They cannot afford to miss this one.” REUTERS