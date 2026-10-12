The Business Times
business-time-50
Asean Business logo
SPONSORED BYUOB logo

1MDB reaches settlement with Deutsche Bank in US$1.1 billion lawsuit

Claims against major banks continue years after billions of dollars were allegedly siphoned

Summarise
Published Mon, Oct 12, 2026 · 01:49 PM
    • Malaysia still faces RM51.4 billion (US$12.6 billion) in financial obligations tied to the scandal, while recovery efforts have brought in RM31.3 billion.
    • Malaysia still faces RM51.4 billion (US$12.6 billion) in financial obligations tied to the scandal, while recovery efforts have brought in RM31.3 billion. PHOTO: CMG

    MALAYSIA’S scandal-hit state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd. has reached a proposed settlement with Deutsche Bank in a US$1.1 billion lawsuit, marking the latest resolution in the country’s long-running effort to recover money linked to the multibillion-dollar fraud.

    Malaysia’s High Court has been informed of the proposed settlement, 1MDB lawyer Lim Chee Wee said on Monday (Oct 12) during a separate hearing at the country’s top court in Putrajaya. A hearing in the Deutsche Bank case is scheduled for Oct 26.

    The agreement would resolve another piece of the legal fallout from 1MDB even as claims against major banks continue years after billions of dollars were allegedly siphoned from the fund.

    Malaysia still faces RM51.4 billion (US$12.6 billion) in financial obligations tied to the scandal, while recovery efforts have brought in RM31.3 billion, according to the government. JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed last year to pay RM1.4 billion in another settlement related to 1MDB. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    1MDBDeutsche BankLawsuitsFraudMalaysiaAsia

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Malaysian Chinese bag-maker Liew Bin now sees value in protectionist measures as low-cost competition from China threatens Malaysian small and medium-sized enterprises.

    Once staunchly pro-China, Malaysian Chinese businesses are now distancing themselves from Beijing

    OCBC is still the best performing constituent of the STI this year; DBS and UOB are in third and eighth place respectively.

    DBS, OCBC, UOB face rate hike reality check

    In an interview with Tech in Asia, Li Hongyi spoke on what the public sector can learn from high-performing private firms.

    Inside Singapore’s government team that kills its own products

    Tan, who leads South-east Asia’s largest bank, said risk repricing is “healthy” as the market wants to make sure that big financial commitments are sustainable. 

    ‘The market has spoken’: DBS CEO Tan Su Shan says market is repricing AI financing risks

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More