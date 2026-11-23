Elevated jet fuel prices and foreign exchange losses weigh on its operations

The loss for the three months ended Sep 30 was narrower than a net loss of 830.5 million ringgit in Q2. PHOTO: REUTERS

MALAYSIAN budget airline AirAsia on Monday (Nov 23) posted a net loss of 381.3 million ringgit (US$92.5 million) for the third quarter, as elevated jet fuel prices and foreign exchange losses weighed on its operations.

The loss for the three months ended Sep 30 was narrower than a net loss of 830.5 million ringgit in the second quarter. The loss attributable to equity holders was 175 million ringgit.

Revenue fell 8.4 per cent to 4.66 billion ringgit from 5.09 billion ringgit in the prior quarter, as AirAsia trimmed capacity by 12 per cent quarter-on-quarter amid fleet rationalisation.

About 31 per cent of its 234-strong fleet was out of service at the end of the quarter.

South-east Asia’s biggest budget carrier has said it is grappling with its most challenging financial period since the pandemic after the Iran war led to a surge in jet fuel prices.

Foreign exchange remained a drag. AirAsia booked a net foreign exchange loss of 141.9 million ringgit due to the depreciation of local currencies against the US dollar. No dividend was declared.

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AirAsia did not provide year-earlier comparisons due to an accounting treatment arising from its January acquisition of the aviation business of affiliate Capital A.

Preparing for peak-season travel

AirAsia said it was “cautiously optimistic” that peak seasonal demand and fleet modernisation would strengthen its resilience heading into 2027.

It said it was adding capacity on busy domestic and international routes to capture year-end demand.

It also said fourth-quarter fuel costs were still expected to be higher than in the third quarter despite a recent easing in jet fuel prices.

The airline reported cash and bank balances of 905.3 million ringgit and current liabilities of 19.2 billion ringgit as of Sep 30, compared to 954 million ringgit and 18.4 billion ringgit as of Jun 30.

AirAsia controls about 60 per cent of Malaysia’s domestic aviation market and employs about 26,000 people. Its stock has lost about 75 per cent of its value in 2026.

The carrier has said it is aiming to raise up to US$1 billion from international debt markets plus 700 million ringgit in local credit facilities, primarily to refinance existing debt.

Co-founder Tony Fernandes said in October that he expected the fundraising to be completed between December and February.

The airline on Monday gave no new fundraising details, saying only that it was in “active engagements” with local and foreign financial institutions and progressing “liquidity-enhancing exercises”. REUTERS