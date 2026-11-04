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Boustead Projects eyes larger overseas revenue share with Malaysia, Vietnam expansion

It wants 25% to 33% of sales to come from abroad within five years

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Chong Xin Wei

Chong Xin Wei

Published Wed, Nov 4, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • Thomas Chu (left), managing director of engineering and construction, and Steven Koh, senior director (engineering) at Boustead Projects.
    • Thomas Chu (left), managing director of engineering and construction, and Steven Koh, senior director (engineering) at Boustead Projects. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Boustead Projects is aiming to derive a more stable 25 per cent to 33 per cent of its engineering and construction (E&C) revenue from overseas markets over the next five years, as it steps up expansion in Malaysia and Vietnam.

    The Singapore-based industrial real estate solutions provider is also targeting S$500 million to S$700 million in new construction orders annually.

    Overseas markets currently contribute between 10 per cent and 30 per cent of its E&C revenue. The company hopes to achieve a more consistent overseas contribution of 25 per cent to 33 per cent over a larger revenue base.

    boustead projectsboustead singaporeAseanSouth-east AsiaConstructionEngineering

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