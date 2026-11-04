Boustead Projects eyes larger overseas revenue share with Malaysia, Vietnam expansion
It wants 25% to 33% of sales to come from abroad within five years
- Thomas Chu (left), managing director of engineering and construction, and Steven Koh, senior director (engineering) at Boustead Projects. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT
[SINGAPORE] Boustead Projects is aiming to derive a more stable 25 per cent to 33 per cent of its engineering and construction (E&C) revenue from overseas markets over the next five years, as it steps up expansion in Malaysia and Vietnam.
The Singapore-based industrial real estate solutions provider is also targeting S$500 million to S$700 million in new construction orders annually.
Overseas markets currently contribute between 10 per cent and 30 per cent of its E&C revenue. The company hopes to achieve a more consistent overseas contribution of 25 per cent to 33 per cent over a larger revenue base.
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