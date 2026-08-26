Can Bali swop beach capital for global capital without the skyscrapers?

THE FINANCIAL HUB RACE

The island’s global appeal could lure financial institutions, but its congested landscape poses challenges

Bali’s property market has been on a tear since the pandemic, with the tourism rebound and strong foreign demand driving prices higher. PHOTO: ELISA VALENTA, BT

South-east Asia is building a new generation of financial centres to draw global capital. This three-part series begins with Indonesia’s ambitions for Bali.

[BALI] For Jakarta-based investment banker Roland Sihombing, the prospect of watching a spectacular sunset over Bali’s Kuta Beach shortly after market close is an easy sell.

The 35-year old executive has been eagerly following updates since learning that his employer, a state-owned investment bank, could be among the early batch of companies to support the government’s proposed international financial centre (IFC) in Bali.