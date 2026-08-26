Can Bali swop beach capital for global capital without the skyscrapers?
The island’s global appeal could lure financial institutions, but its congested landscape poses challenges
- Bali’s property market has been on a tear since the pandemic, with the tourism rebound and strong foreign demand driving prices higher. PHOTO: ELISA VALENTA, BT
South-east Asia is building a new generation of financial centres to draw global capital. This three-part series begins with Indonesia’s ambitions for Bali.
[BALI] For Jakarta-based investment banker Roland Sihombing, the prospect of watching a spectacular sunset over Bali’s Kuta Beach shortly after market close is an easy sell.
The 35-year old executive has been eagerly following updates since learning that his employer, a state-owned investment bank, could be among the early batch of companies to support the government’s proposed international financial centre (IFC) in Bali.
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