The Business Times
business-time-50
Asean Business logo
SPONSORED BYUOB logo
SUBSCRIBERS

That ‘cheap’ Malaysia condo could cost Singapore buyers far more than they think

A weaker ringgit may boost appeal for foreign buyers, but experts say taxes, financing rules and resale liquidity matter

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • State-level minimum purchase thresholds push foreign buyers towards higher-value properties, while consent rules and other restrictions further narrow the pool of homes available to them.
    • State-level minimum purchase thresholds push foreign buyers towards higher-value properties, while consent rules and other restrictions further narrow the pool of homes available to them. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Chuah Bee Kim

    Published Wed, May 13, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    [KUALA LUMPUR] The ringgit may make Malaysian homes seem cheap to Singapore-linked buyers, but experts warn that relative affordability should not be mistaken for real value.

    In Singapore dollar terms, a RM1 million (S$323,711) or RM1.5 million Malaysian home can be attractive. But experts say that comparison quickly breaks down once foreign buyer thresholds, state consent requirements, legal charges, financing limits, taxes and exit liquidity are factored in.

    The arithmetic has become less forgiving since Jan 1, 2026, when Malaysia doubled the flat stamp duty on residential property transfers involving non-citizens and foreign companies to 8 per cent.

    MalaysiaPropertySingaporeJohor

    TRENDING NOW

    Longest-serving chief minister Taib Mahmud’s legacy looms large over Sarawak as a family feud over his estate threatens to expose skeleton’s in the eastern state’s political closet.

    On the board but frozen out: The Taib family feud tearing Sarawak construction giant apart

    The Business Times looks at what is fuelling the surge in these tiny tech counters, and whether the momentum can last.

    These little-known SGX tech stocks are beating the market. What’s driving them up? 

    The benchmark Jakarta Composite Index dropped as much as 1.7% intraday to its lowest level since late April 2025.

    Indonesia equities plunge as MSCI removal triggers broad sell-off; tycoon-linked stocks hit hardest

    From left: Apple CEO Tim Cook, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

    Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, Tim Cook: Who’s in Trump’s US$1 trillion CEO delegation to China

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More