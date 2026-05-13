That ‘cheap’ Malaysia condo could cost Singapore buyers far more than they think

A weaker ringgit may boost appeal for foreign buyers, but experts say taxes, financing rules and resale liquidity matter

State-level minimum purchase thresholds push foreign buyers towards higher-value properties, while consent rules and other restrictions further narrow the pool of homes available to them. PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] The ringgit may make Malaysian homes seem cheap to Singapore-linked buyers, but experts warn that relative affordability should not be mistaken for real value.

In Singapore dollar terms, a RM1 million (S$323,711) or RM1.5 million Malaysian home can be attractive. But experts say that comparison quickly breaks down once foreign buyer thresholds, state consent requirements, legal charges, financing limits, taxes and exit liquidity are factored in.

The arithmetic has become less forgiving since Jan 1, 2026, when Malaysia doubled the flat stamp duty on residential property transfers involving non-citizens and foreign companies to 8 per cent.