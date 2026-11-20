While demand for operators remains strong, they warn that suppliers are at the biggest risk

Investments are expected to slow down “as investors await licensing clarity”. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Washington’s new curbs on advanced artificial-intelligence chips could slow down the next phase of growth for South-east Asia’s data centre build-out, analysts said.

Malaysia and Thailand face greater risks from the restrictions due to their exposure to non-US data centre customers, while Singapore could see delays to its next wave of data centre development, they added.

The rule, issued by the US Department of Commerce on Monday (Nov 16), requires licences for advanced AI chips shipped to Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Brazil, with exemptions for US-headquartered companies.

The five countries account for about 7 to 9 per cent of the world’s operational data centre capacity at about 5.5 gigawatt (GW) of IT load, DBS Group Research said in a note released on Tuesday.

CGS International (CGSI) expects the ruling to benefit US hyperscalers, while DBS also noted that the rule could shift AI infrastructure investment “towards jurisdictions and operators facing fewer regulatory hurdles”.

“China-facing AI projects and independent graphics processing unit (GPU)-cloud operators face higher execution risks,” it pointed out in a report.

Malaysia and Thailand face greater exposure risk

Over in Malaysia, of the 8.4 GW of data centre power supply agreements signed with the government as at June, about 30 per cent is linked to US-headquartered companies.

The remaining users are “less clear”, the research house said.

Meanwhile, co-location demand in Thailand data centres is also expected to slow down, as the data centre operators that serve Chinese tech companies must obtain US export licences when importing advanced AI chips from the US.

In Singapore, CGSI analysts said that it believes the build-out for the second Data Centre Call for Application (DC-CFA2) and the upcoming data-centre park in Jurong Island “could be deferred”.

The research house cited “the potential souring of sentiments and demand”, following the new US rule as the primary reason for the slowdown.

In Singapore, four data centre operators – Digital Realty, Equinix, STT GDC and Keppel – were each provisionally allocated 50 megawatts (MW) under the DC-CFA2 tender in August.

Cristina Brayton-Lewis, partner at law firm White & Case, expects some “chilling effect” on data centre operators in Asean.

As a result of the new rule, some projects “may not be able to obtain necessary licences”, she said.

“Other projects may be able to secure licences, but may face delays in licensing or potentially burdensome licensing conditions.”

Foo Zhiwei, analyst at Macquarie Capital, expects a “slowdown, not a halt”, as operators deal with the extra licensing requirements and additional know-your-customer checks.

DBS Group Research said that the licensing requirements could delay GPU shipments and AI deployments. The effects will be felt most among non-US cloud operators, it added.

Operators still report strong demand

Serene Nah, managing director and Asia-Pacific head at Digital Realty, said that the operator is still choosing tenants for its upcoming SIN13 data centre facility.

“We’re approached by so many people because we have the 50 MW, so we have to pick,” she noted.

She added that the SIN13 data centre will host mostly AI inference and high-performance computing. Therefore, the company may lean towards companies that can more easily import GPUs under the new rules.

That said, she pointed out that the new rules means that the operator will “need to be more selective” of the customers it selects for the data centre.

Keppel, another of the four awarded capacity through the DC-CFA2, said that it does not expect the measures to have a significant impact on its data centre business in Singapore.

“Most of our Singapore data centres, including the floating data centre under construction, are predominantly committed to US-based hyperscalers,” said a Keppel spokesperson.

Despite the restrictions, CGSI expects an upside for Singapore operators.

“(Singapore) could benefit over time if it establishes itself as a trusted computing hub for compliant workloads and hyperscalers,” the research house said.

Chip suppliers at risk

While demand for operators remains strong, analysts warned that chip suppliers are at the biggest risk.

AEM is directly exposed through its AI and high-performance computing customers, while UMS , Frencken and Venture could be impacted indirectly, CGSI noted.

“We think the key risk to earnings is a slower and more measured demand pace from customers, which could potentially affect earnings growth pace over FY2027 and (potentially) FY2028.”

However, DBS said that the impact on equipment makers is limited.

“The measures primarily target advanced computing chips rather than equipment,” explained DBS, noting that UMS and Frencken are less affected.

“While slower AI capacity expansion could eventually weigh on wafer fab equipment spending, UMS and Frencken are less affected in the near term.”

However, DBS added that Venture might be affected, given its exposure to AI infrastructure hardware, networking and test equipments

Overall, CGSI expects investments to slow down mainly “as investors await licensing clarity”.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday said that Singapore can facilitate US checks on companies and how advanced chips brought into the country are deployed, if Washington has concerns.

He noted that a large portion of chips recorded as sales to Singapore never enter the country. “Only a small volume of those chips’ directly comes into Singapore.”