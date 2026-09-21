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China’s Pinglu Canal likely to benefit Singapore, other South-east Asia ports in the long term

Strategic enhancement could slash logistics costs by a third, say observers

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Tay Peck Gek
Derryn Wong

Tay Peck Gek &

Derryn Wong

Published Mon, Sep 21, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • The Pinglu Canal is regarded as a pivotal development for Guangxi.
    • The Pinglu Canal is regarded as a pivotal development for Guangxi. PHOTO: BEIBU GULF PORT GROUP

    [SINGAPORE] The opening of the Pinglu Canal in Guangxi, China, is likely to bring benefits to Asean in the long term, although currently the impact is “minimal” on South-east Asia ports including Singapore, observers say.

    Associate Professor Loh Hui Shan of the Singapore University of Social Sciences believes that the Republic could benefit from additional trade, feeder traffic and maritime services.

    That said, the academic – who has a PhD in maritime studies – pointed out that some transhipment flows could also be redirected from Singapore if shipping lines introduce more direct services to regional destinations from Guangxi’s Beibu Gulf ports.

    ShippingTradeSouth-east AsiaChina

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