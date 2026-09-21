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长期来看，中国平陆运河或将惠及新加坡及其他东南亚港口

观察家指出，这项战略性提升可将物流成本削减三分之一

Tay Peck Gek
Derryn Wong

Tay Peck Gek &

Derryn Wong

Published Mon, Sep 21, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • 平陆运河被视为广西的一项关键发展项目。
    • 平陆运河被视为广西的一项关键发展项目。 照片来源：北部湾港集团

    本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。

    查看原文

    【新加坡】观察家表示，中国广西的平陆运河开通，长期来看可能会给亚细安带来好处，但目前对包括新加坡在内的东南亚港口影响“微乎其微”。

    新加坡社科大学的Loh Hui Shan副教授认为，新加坡可以从额外的贸易、支线运输和海事服务中受益。

    不过，这位拥有海事研究博士学位的学者也指出，如果航运公司开通更多从广西的北部湾港口到区域目的地的直航服务，一些转运货流也可能从新加坡转移出去。

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