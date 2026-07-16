Coal dominance, fiscal constraints to temper South-east Asia’s clean energy boom
But there is also interest in ‘coal flexibility’ schemes, where coal plants complement renewable sources
- South-east Asia’s coal plants are relatively young and backed by long-term contracts, making a phase-out challenging. PHOTO: REUTERS
[SINGAPORE] Even as South-east Asia hit a record in renewable energy investments last year, the region’s reliance on coal and fiscal constraints remain key obstacles to achieving a clean energy transition.
South-east Asia invested US$17 billion in renewable energy last year, a record high since at least 2015, according to the International Energy Agency.
That level is forecast to hit US$22 billion this year, more than 2.5 times the region’s investment in fossil fuel-based generation.
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