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Coal dominance, fiscal constraints to temper South-east Asia’s clean energy boom

But there is also interest in ‘coal flexibility’ schemes, where coal plants complement renewable sources

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Sharanya Pillai

Sharanya Pillai

Published Thu, Jul 16, 2026 · 01:00 PM
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    • South-east Asia’s coal plants are relatively young and backed by long-term contracts, making a phase-out challenging.
    • South-east Asia’s coal plants are relatively young and backed by long-term contracts, making a phase-out challenging. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] Even as South-east Asia hit a record in renewable energy investments last year, the region’s reliance on coal and fiscal constraints remain key obstacles to achieving a clean energy transition.

    South-east Asia invested US$17 billion in renewable energy last year, a record high since at least 2015, according to the International Energy Agency.

    That level is forecast to hit US$22 billion this year, more than 2.5 times the region’s investment in fossil fuel-based generation.

    Aseanenergy transitionCoalFossil fuelsRenewable energy

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