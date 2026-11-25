Its public investments and treasury operations are expected to remain key drivers of earnings in 2026 and 2027

Danantara’s board of directors held a press conference in Jakarta on Nov 25 to release the fund’s first audited financial results. PHOTO: DANANTARA

[JAKARTA] Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund Danantara has booked 203.4 trillion rupiah (US$12.4 billion) in net profit in its first audited financial results for the nine months ended December 2025.

However, the volatility in domestic markets is clouding its earnings outlook for 2026, even as it prepares to ramp up investments in strategic sectors

Pandu Sjahrir, chief investment officer of Danantara, said on Wednesday (Nov 25) that the volatility, particularly in Indonesian equities, has prompted the fund to take a more conservative view of its earnings outlook.

The fund is seeking to cushion the impact of domestic market swings by diversifying overseas; its public investments and treasury operations are expected to remain key drivers of earnings in 2026 and 2027.

Its private investment portfolio will increasingly focus on assets that generate recurring returns and dividends.

The consolidated net profit of 203.4 trillion rupiah for the nine months ended December 2025 was supported by operating revenue of 2,385.2 trillion rupiah and net cash flow from operating activities of 563.1 trillion rupiah.

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The fund’s consolidated financial statements, offering a maiden snapshot of the state-owned enterprise’s portfolio under management, had been widely anticipated by analysts and investors.

The figures cover April to December 2025, following the transfer of state-owned company shares to Danantara in March.

A pillar of Indonesia’s economic goals

Set up in February 2025, Danantara has become a central pillar of President Prabowo Subianto’s economic goals. It has been tasked with mobilising the country’s vast state-owned assets to accelerate development and propel growth to 8 per cent by 2029, from around 5 per cent in recent years.

Its CEO Rosan Roeslani said that 2025 was a year of laying the groundwork, building investment capabilities, and restructuring the state-owned enterprise ecosystem.

Unlike conventional sovereign wealth funds, which are typically built on fiscal or commodity windfalls, Danantara was formed through the consolidation of Indonesia’s more than 1,000 state-owned companies, giving it a vast portfolio of assets from the outset.

As at Dec 31, 2025, its consolidated assets stood at 11,607 trillion rupiah.

The figure largely reflects the balance sheets of state-owned operating companies, including banks whose assets are funded substantially by customer deposits and other liabilities.

About 90 per cent of its profit comes from six state-owned companies, mainly in banking, alongside energy, mining and telecommunications.

Dividends from the state-owned companies are expected to remain a major funding source for its investment activities.

Outlook for 2027

Danantara expects dividend receipts of between 100 trillion rupiah and 160 trillion rupiah in 2026; its 2027 forecast has been pegged at between 140 trillion rupiah and 160 trillion rupiah, finance director Arief Budiman said. “Funding is expected to come from dividend income as well as external sources such as bonds and other instruments,” he added.

Danantara is gearing up for an aggressive investment push, targeting 421 trillion rupiah in deployments in 2027, a sharp jump from about 248 trillion rupiah in 2026.

It plans to continue investing in waste-to-energy projects, data centres, downstream industries and renewable energy in 2027, as it builds a portfolio spanning infrastructure and productive sectors.

Healthcare and digital infrastructure are also among its investment priorities, even as overseas investments remain part of its diversification strategy.

Danantara Investment Management, the fund’s investment arm, will prioritise private investments that can generate yields and dividends, given that longer-term projects are expected to take more time to contribute to earnings.

“Waste-to-energy projects, for instance, could take four to five years before generating dividends for the investment management arm,” Pandu noted.

Danantara’s investment portfolio stood at about 162 trillion rupiah as at October 2026, including 60.6 trillion rupiah in public-market investments.

It is also targeting US$3.8 billion in private investment commitments and realisation this year, signalling an ambitious push to mobilise capital beyond the stock market.

The agency has also started more than 20 downstreaming projects worth around 225 trillion rupiah, in industries such as energy, minerals and metals, as well as food and agro-industries, to support Indonesia’s industrial development.