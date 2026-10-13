DayOne’s Johor data centre project gets RM15 billion boost in financing from seven lenders

CIMB, Credit Agricole CIB, DBS, Maybank, OCBC, Standard Chartered and UOB make up the consortium

DayOne has expanded its footprint across Asia and Europe since it was established in 2022, in countries such as Singapore, Malaysia and Spain. IMAGE: DAYONE

[SINGAPORE] A consortium of seven lenders has arranged expanded multi-currency financing of RM15 billion (US$3.7 billion) for DayOne to support the continued development of its data centre platform in Johor, Malaysia.

CIMB, Credit Agricole CIB, DBS, Maybank, OCBC, Standard Chartered and UOB are the seven lenders involved in this facility, as mandated lead arrangers, bookrunners and joint co-ordinators.

The additional amount consists of a US$2.4 billion offshore term loan facility and a RM5.5 billion Murabahah facility.

Together with the RM15 billion multi-currency financing secured in 2025, the financing platform now stands at RM30 billion, a joint statement from the lenders noted on Tuesday (Oct 13).

The transaction “reinforces Malaysia’s position as a leading regional digital infrastructure hub”.

“Johor has attracted significant investment in data centre development, supported by its strong connectivity, robust infrastructure, access to skilled talent and proximity to regional markets,” it added.

The Business Times turns 50 Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines. Explore BT50 »

Malaysia is on track to become one of Asia’s largest data centre markets. Its supply capacity is projected to record a nearly 39 per cent compound annual growth rate from 2023, to reach 4.2 to 6.1 gigawatts by 2030, based on Boston Consulting Group data.

This comes amid accelerating demand for cloud computing, artificial intelligence and digital services in the Asia-Pacific, such that developing scalable and resilient digital infrastructure is important to strengthen regional connectivity and economic growth.

Established in 2022, DayOne has expanded its footprint across Asia and Europe, in countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Finland and Spain.

The Singapore-headquartered firm most recently filed for a proposed Nasdaq initial public offering in the US on Oct 6, with plans to raise as much as US$5 billion, with a potential valuation of US$20 billion.