DBS COO’s most important tip for AI transformation: Lead with ‘why’

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In executing the bank’s artificial intelligence strategy, Derrick Goh sees his role as a ‘midfielder’

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[SINGAPORE] Derrick Goh, DBS’ first-ever group chief operating officer (COO), is leading the execution of the bank’s artificial intelligence strategy.

A recent milestone was the roll-out of an agentic AI assistant to all its corporate clients in Singapore, with plans to expand into Hong Kong and other key markets in the coming months.

Scaling up the capabilities of this assistant, named DBS Joy, and a transformed call centre are two outcomes Goh is proud of – mostly because they directly benefit the bank’s customers.