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Debt funding for S-E Asia startups ticks up as it gets tough to raise money via exits, equity

This reflects a maturing market, as founders and investors gauge risks, says CEO of data platform Tracxn

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Benjamin Cher

Benjamin Cher

Published Mon, Oct 19, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • Debt funding for startups in South-east Asia has jumped to US$6.1 billion in 2025, from US$487.8 million in 2023, according to data from Tracxn.
    • Debt funding for startups in South-east Asia has jumped to US$6.1 billion in 2025, from US$487.8 million in 2023, according to data from Tracxn. PHOTO: ST

    [SINGAPORE] Startups in South-east Asia have increasingly turned to debt funding, as macroeconomic conditions create a tough exit and equity-funding environment.

    According to figures from Tracxn, a data platform, debt funding in the region has grown from US$487.8 million in 2023 to US$3.1 billion in 2024. This number almost doubled in 2025 to US$6.1 billion.

    In contrast, equity funding fell from US$8.4 billion in 2023 to US$7.9 billion in 2024. In 2025, the number fell further to US$6.2 billion, slightly edging out debt funding for startups here in South-east Asia.

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