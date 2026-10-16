The Business Times
business-time-50
Asean Business logo
SPONSORED BYUOB logo

First Resources blames El Nino, outside fires for Kalimantan hotspots amid haze scrutiny

The palm oil producer says satellite identification of hotspots does not indicate responsibility or fault

Summarise
Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Fri, Oct 16, 2026 · 08:02 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • The response follows a Straits Times report citing a recent Greenpeace investigation, which named First Resources among entities with concession areas registering haze source points.
    • The response follows a Straits Times report citing a recent Greenpeace investigation, which named First Resources among entities with concession areas registering haze source points. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] Fires detected within First Resources’ Indonesian palm oil concessions were largely caused by external blazes spreading across its boundaries, said the Singapore-listed palm oil producer on Thursday (Oct 15).

    The response follows a Straits Times report citing a recent Greenpeace investigation, which named First Resources and Bumitama Agri among entities with concession areas registering haze source points.

    In a regulatory filing, the company attributed the elevated fire risk in West Kalimantan to a “severe” El Nino-induced drought. The extreme weather caused small-scale traditional land clearing by local communities to escalate into uncontrolled wildfires, the company said.

    First Resources added that satellite identification of hotspots does not establish a company’s responsibility or prove the deliberate use of fire for land clearing.

    “The presence of hotspots within a concession should not, in itself, be interpreted as an indication that the concession holder caused, initiated or condoned a fire,” the company said.

    A concession is land that a company has been granted the right to use or develop, with the concession holder being responsible for management of the land.

    The Business Times turns 50

    Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

    Explore BT50

    The company stated that its investigations showed many hotspots were outside its operating boundaries.

    However, it acknowledged that some “massive and fast-spreading” fires originating externally had encroached onto its managed areas despite the efforts of its on-site firefighting teams. Defending its land management practices, First Resources pointed to its “strict Zero Burning Policy” and an “Integrated Fire Management” initiative that includes daily satellite tracking and drone surveillance. The company also noted that it had distributed 17 water pump units to affected villages and thousands of masks to local education offices. The transboundary haze remains a perennial flashpoint in South-east Asia, with residents in West Kalimantan having launched a class-action lawsuit against the Indonesian government for alleged negligence over the recurring fires.

    Singapore is looking into which companies may be responsible for haze-causing fires, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in a Facebook post on Thursday.

    Where warranted, Singapore will take action under its Transboundary Haze Pollution Act, and also explore joint action with other countries, he added.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Palm oilfirst resourcesHazeSingaporeIndonesia

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    The proposal comes as Indonesia faces sustained foreign investor selling and concerns over the transparency of its stock market.

    MSCI proposes standalone status for Indonesia; Jakarta stocks plunge 8%

    The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index stood at 227 in central Singapore at 9 am – a new high for the year.

    Palm oil stocks slide after Singapore begins looking into which firms responsible for haze

    The court has struck down a clause giving the trust’s protectors the final say on resolving conflicts, which could have wider ramifications for the trust industry.

    High Court rules against Julius Baer’s Singapore trust arm in US$50 million family trust dispute

    A burned palm-oil plantation in West Kalimantan, Indonesia on Aug 30. Emissions from Indonesia’s fires have been the highest in the world for a month.

    Why is the haze so bad in South-east Asia this year?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More