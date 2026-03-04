Fitch cuts Indonesia outlook to negative on policy, fiscal concerns

The revision follows earlier warnings from MSCI and an outlook downgrade by Moody’s

Above: Jakarta during the evening rush hour. Fitch Ratings' outlook revision adds to growing scrutiny from global rating and index providers of Indonesia’s policy and fiscal outlook. PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Fitch Ratings has cut Indonesia’s sovereign credit outlook to negative from stable, but affirmed its “BBB” long-term foreign-currency rating.

The agency said on Wednesday (Mar 4) that the revision reflects the rising policy uncertainty and concerns over the consistency and credibility of policymaking amid greater centralisation.

The Fitch outlook revision follows earlier warnings from MSCI and a previous outlook downgrade by Moody’s, adding to growing scrutiny from global rating and index providers of Indonesia’s policy and fiscal outlook.

In its note, Fitch said the outlook revision reflects concerns that Indonesia’s policy mix could lose consistency and credibility amid a greater centralisation of the country’s decision-making authority.

“Increased risks are illustrated by the government’s inclusion of a review of the State Finance Law in its 2026 legislative priorities,” Fitch wrote in its report.

The agency expressed concern that revisions to the State Finance Law could loosen Indonesia’s long-standing fiscal framework, including the requirement that the nation’s budget deficit not exceed the statutory cap of 3 per cent of GDP.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

Fitch warned that such changes could weaken policy credibility and reduce the government’s ability to finance higher fiscal deficits without support from the central bank.

Indonesia’s government spending has gone up under President Prabowo Subianto, who has flagship programmes to finance, including the initiatives to provide free meals and run cooperative village funds.

However, the ambitious spending has not been matched by stronger state revenue: Last year’s tax collection reached only 87 per cent of the government’s target amount.

Fitch projects that Indonesia’s fiscal deficit will be at 2.9 per cent of GDP in 2026, unchanged from its 2025 estimate but above the government’s target of 2.7 per cent.

The higher projection reflects what Fitch described as “moderate state revenue performance”.

It added: “This reflects our more conservative revenue assumptions based on slower growth projections and only a modest short-term impact from efforts to improve tax compliance.”

On the spending side, Fitch expects efforts to boost economic growth and ease lingering social tensions in the wake of last year’s protests that pushed for higher social expenditure, including spending on the government’s free nutritious meals programme.

“Plans to front-load spending in the first half of 2026 could add risks to the fiscal deficit,” Fitch noted.

Despite these pressures, Fitch projects that a slight rise in general government debt to 41 per cent of GDP in 2026, well below the projected “BBB” median of 57.3 per cent.

“We expect the debt ratio to remain broadly stable over the medium term, reflecting our baseline assumption that the government will adhere to the fiscal deficit limit,” Fitch said.

Previously, CNBC Indonesia quoted Deputy Finance Minister Juda Agung as saying that a Fitch representative met with Indonesian government officials on Feb 23 to discuss a review of the agency’s outlook.

Indonesia’s Finance Ministry and Bank Indonesia did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation or further comment.

Jakarta’s benchmark index ended Wednesday’s trading session 4.57 per cent lower, pressured by a broad sell-off in Asian equities triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East.