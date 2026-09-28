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Genting Singapore trails MBS, but helps anchor Malaysian parent group’s finances

With the group facing credit downgrades, its Singapore operation’s steady earnings are key for its US expansion

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Tan Ai Leng

Tan Ai Leng

Published Mon, Sep 28, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • Malaysia, driven by Resorts World Genting, leads Genting Berhad’s earnings. Singapore follows closely as the second-largest overall contributor.
    • Malaysia, driven by Resorts World Genting, leads Genting Berhad’s earnings. Singapore follows closely as the second-largest overall contributor. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [KUALA LUMPUR] Genting Singapore may be losing ground to Marina Bay Sands, but it remains an important contributor to its Malaysian parent at a time when the gaming and leisure giant’s credit ratings are under pressure.

    Genting Berhad sits at the lowest investment-grade rating with three major agencies. Moody’s downgraded Genting Berhad to Baa3 in December 2025, and S&P Global Ratings lowered its rating in the same month to BBB- with a negative outlook.

    Fitch Ratings also cut Genting Berhad’s long-term issuer default rating to BBB- on Sep 8. It cited heavy capital spending on casino expansion projects in New York and Singapore, a slower earnings ramp-up in New York and a gradual recovery elsewhere in the group’s gaming operations.

    MalaysiaCasinosGamingHospitalityGentingAsean

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