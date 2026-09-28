Genting Singapore trails MBS, but helps anchor Malaysian parent group’s finances

With the group facing credit downgrades, its Singapore operation’s steady earnings are key for its US expansion

Malaysia, driven by Resorts World Genting, leads Genting Berhad’s earnings. Singapore follows closely as the second-largest overall contributor. PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Genting Singapore may be losing ground to Marina Bay Sands, but it remains an important contributor to its Malaysian parent at a time when the gaming and leisure giant’s credit ratings are under pressure.

Genting Berhad sits at the lowest investment-grade rating with three major agencies. Moody’s downgraded Genting Berhad to Baa3 in December 2025, and S&P Global Ratings lowered its rating in the same month to BBB- with a negative outlook.

Fitch Ratings also cut Genting Berhad’s long-term issuer default rating to BBB- on Sep 8. It cited heavy capital spending on casino expansion projects in New York and Singapore, a slower earnings ramp-up in New York and a gradual recovery elsewhere in the group’s gaming operations.