The Business Times
Asean Business logo
SPONSORED BYUOB logo

Goldman Sachs cuts rating on Indonesian equities after MSCI flags investability risk

MSCI warned the market risked a downgrade

Summarise
Published Thu, Jan 29, 2026 · 08:59 AM
    • Overseas investors sold 13.96 trillion rupiah (S$1.05 billion) worth of Indonesian shares in 2025, the worst year of outflow since 2020.
    • Overseas investors sold 13.96 trillion rupiah (S$1.05 billion) worth of Indonesian shares in 2025, the worst year of outflow since 2020. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [SINGAPORE] Goldman Sachs lowered its rating on Indonesian equities on Thursday, a day after index provider MSCI flagged investability risks, predicting passive selling to continue, and the worries to remain an overhang on the market.

    “We expect further passive selling and regard this development as an overhang that will impede market performance,” analysts at Goldman Sachs said of the MSCI’s move as the brokerage lowered its rating on the Jakarta Composite Index to “Underweight”.

    The benchmark index slumped 7.35 per cent on Wednesday after the MSCI statement, posting its biggest one-day drop since April 2025.

    MSCI warned the market risked a downgrade to frontier status if it failed to resolve the issues and froze updates to Indonesian securities in its products to mitigate what it called “investability risks.”

    Goldman Sachs strategists anticipate potential passive outflows from Indonesian equities could range from US$2.2 billion to US$7.8 billion in the wake of the MSCI assessment, they said in a separate research note.

    Overseas investors sold 13.96 trillion rupiah (S$1.05 billion) worth of Indonesian shares in 2025, the worst year of outflow since 2020, with the sell-off continuing in January, data compiled by LSEG showed.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    The Indonesian government is expected to hold a meeting soon regarding the MSCI matter, senior economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said on Wednesday. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Goldman SachsMSCIIndonesia

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More