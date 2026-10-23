How Vietjet’s US$250 million global asset freeze complicates its 600-aircraft financing plans

This comes as Vietnamese airlines order new planes worth hundreds of billions to fuel growth

Vietjet’s aircraft orders are split between European planemaker Airbus and US rival Boeing. PHOTO: PIXABAY

VIETNAM’S largest budget airline Vietjet Aviation faces mounting legal and financial pressure after a UK court imposed a worldwide freeze on its assets worth up to US$251.6 million, raising questions over its ambitious fleet expansion and the wider industry’s access to international financing.

The Oct 15 ruling comes as Vietjet and other Vietnamese carriers have ordered around 700 aircraft in total from European planemaker Airbus and US rival Boeing.

Legal experts say the dispute could lead to tighter financing terms and greater scrutiny of contractual structures, although recent regulatory reforms may help ease longstanding concerns over creditor rights and enforcement.