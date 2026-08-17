‘I don’t care what my title is’: MedPark’s Proud Patanavanich runs a hospital where patients, physicians precede profits
The Thai private hospital expects to break even this year
- The real marketing for a hospital is the trust it builds and what is passed on by word of mouth, says Proud Patanavanich, assistant CEO at MedPark Hospital. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT
The strategies and stories that shape today’s leaders.
[SINGAPORE] The year before Proud Patanavanich was born, her physician father banded together with several doctor friends to set up the first private hospital in Samut Sakhon, a coastal province in Thailand roughly 1.2 times the size of Singapore.
The province was, in 1989, growing into its shoes as a major industrial hub. Factory injuries were a common occurrence, but workers often found themselves strapped for cash. Against this backdrop, Mahachai Hospital adopted a treat-first-pay-later policy.
TRENDING NOW
When every phone becomes a satellite phone, what happens to Asia’s telcos?
Too little, too late? Manila’s billion-dollar bid to ignite its sputtering EV industry
Vietnam seeks US$76 billion a year from capital markets to ease reliance on banks
Passing on values comes into focus as Asean’s family businesses hand over the reins