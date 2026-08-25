Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore commit to keeping the straits of Malacca and Singapore free

The three littoral states reiterated their pledge at the 17th Co-operation Forum on Tuesday

Jeffrey Siow, minister for transport, said keeping the straits of Malacca and Singapore free, open and safe shows there can be a different way amid geopolitical and economic tensions. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore reaffirmed their shared commitment to keep the straits of Malacca and Singapore free, open and safe for international shipping.

The three littoral states reiterated their pledge at the 17th Co-operation Forum on Tuesday (Aug 25) and issued a joint media statement.

Singapore’s Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said in his opening remarks at the event: “In our part of the world, we will endeavour to keep the straits of Malacca and Singapore free, open and safe for international shipping.”

More than 100,000 vessels carrying almost a quarter of global seaborne trade pass through the waterways each year, and almost a third of the world’s oil and gas supplies also flow through.

However, open sea lanes cannot be taken for granted, the minister noted, citing how ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has fallen to less than a tenth of pre-conflict levels, and how vessels continue to come under attack following the US and Israel’s military strikes on Iran which commenced in February.

“At a time when geostrategic conflict and economic competition around the world is intensifying, our experience in (the straits of Malacca and Singapore) shows there can be a different way,” said Siow.

Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore also reaffirmed the important roles played by user states, international organisations, the maritime industry and other stakeholders of the Malacca and Singapore straits in contributing to navigational safety and environmental protection in the waterways.

At the forum on Tuesday – which saw participants from over 125 nations and organisations gathering in Singapore – the littoral states and stakeholders will discuss proposals including the safe introduction of new technologies and alternative fuels in the straits, and review ongoing technical projects to enhance navigational safety.

Through the cooperative mechanism, countries will act collectively to anticipate risks early, to regularly upgrade infrastructure, and to respond to incidents.