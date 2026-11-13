The Business Times
business-time-50
Asean Business logo
SPONSORED BYUOB logo

Indonesia’s upper house to pick new vice-president on Dec 2, its speaker says

This follows the resignation of Gibran Rakabuming Raka, President Prabowo’s deputy and the son of his predecessor

Summarise
Published Fri, Nov 13, 2026 · 09:18 PM
    • Gibran’s resignation followed a month of increasing political pressure from lawmakers after Indonesia’s top courts ruled his education credentials to be inadequate.
    • Gibran’s resignation followed a month of increasing political pressure from lawmakers after Indonesia’s top courts ruled his education credentials to be inadequate. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [JAKARTA] Indonesia’s upper house of parliament will pick the country’s new vice-president on Dec 2, its speaker said on Friday (Nov 13), after the dramatic resignation of Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the president’s deputy and the son of his predecessor.

    Gibran’s resignation this week, which analysts say could widen the gulf between President Prabowo Subianto and former President Joko Widodo, followed a month of increasing political pressure from lawmakers after Indonesia’s top courts ruled that he had inadequate education credentials to run for the job.

    Speaker Ahmad Muzani said the upper house, which is tasked by law with appointing the new vice-president, would now send a letter to Prabowo requesting that he submit two names for the job.

    The house has also formed a team of 36 lawmakers to verify the candidates’ credentials, Muzani said. It was not immediately clear which names Prabowo would submit.

    On Thursday, Gibran said his resignation was a personal decision and unrelated to issues pertaining to his education credentials.

    Political turbulence

    Gibran, 39, was elected alongside Prabowo in the 2024 election.

    BT Short Logo

    THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS

    Powering Asean's Future 2026

    Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets

    ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

    Critics accused his father, Widodo, better known as Jokowi, of meddling in the process by influencing a court decision that changed the election rules, enabling Gibran to stand.

    Analysts believe Gibran’s resignation could stoke further political turbulence and lock Jokowi and Prabowo into a bitter rivalry.

    Jokowi defeated Prabowo in two presidential elections, in 2014 and 2019. During Jokowi’s second term, he made Prabowo his defence minister and tacitly supported the latter’s 2024 presidential run.

    On Thursday, however, both Jokowi and Gibran struck a conciliatory tone and said they would continue to support Prabowo.

    Gibran, in a video address to volunteers shown by news channel Kompas TV, said he would not be in opposition even as an outsider to Prabowo’s administration.

    “I only have one message: Please, inside or outside government, we still have to support the president,” he said.

    Analysts said another sign of the gulf between Prabowo and Jokowi was last week’s police revelation of an inquiry into suspected illegal wiretapping by four senior police officials, including former police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who is widely seen as a Jokowi loyalist.

    Police said on Thursday they had enough initial evidence to pursue treason charges against the four suspects for wiretapping Prabowo, other politicians, activists and journalists.

    Reuters has been unable to reach the suspects for comment. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Indonesia

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Nvidia’s former CEO Jensen Huang had charmed US President Donald Trump, shaped global tech policy and drawn adoring crowds on his papal-style international tours.

    Inside Jensen Huang’s last hours as Nvidia CEO

    The Philippine economy has expanded by only 2.3% in Q2, its fourth consecutive quarter of deceleration.

    Higher rates, weaker spending: Is the Philippines entering stagflation?

    With former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s departure, investors are now turning their attention to the company’s leadership and governance.

    ‘I’ll be buying more’: Singapore investors pour into Nvidia shares on Jensen Huang’s exit

    Companies should recognise that fresh graduates have little or no work experience, and play a role in helping them develop the skills they need.

    When did entry-level jobs stop being for beginners?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More