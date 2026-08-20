Johor-Batam truck ferry service still in limbo as Indonesia eyes mid-2027 launch

It would link Bintang 99 Persada Port in Batam with Tanjung Belungkor in Johor, across 27 nautical miles

A vessel at Tanjung Belungkor ferry terminal in Johor. The terminal has been proposed as the Malaysian end of a Johor-Batam RoRo service. PHOTO: JIBC

[JOHOR BAHRU] Indonesia wants to launch a direct truck-and-cargo ferry between Batam and Johor by mid-2027, opening a new logistics link between the two manufacturing hubs, but Malaysia says the proposal has yet to be finalised.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Transport (MOT) told The Business Times that certain considerations still require attention before the proposed service can move ahead.

“At present, the proposal has not yet been finalised, as several policy, technical, operational and regulatory priorities and considerations require further attention,” MOT told BT regarding the proposed roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) truck-and-cargo ferry service between Tanjung Belungkor in Johor and Batam, Indonesia.