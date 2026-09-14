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Malaysia charges second Umno leader Jamil Khir after pilgrimage fund probe

The ex minister faces allegations of misappropriating 860 million ringgit from Tabung Haji

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Published Mon, Sep 14, 2026 · 12:47 PM
    • Malaysia’s former religious affairs minister Jamil Khir Baharom pleaded not guilty at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court and was granted bail at 300,000 ringgit. 
    • Malaysia’s former religious affairs minister Jamil Khir Baharom pleaded not guilty at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court and was granted bail at 300,000 ringgit.  PHOTO: NSTP

    [KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian authorities charged former minister Jamil Khir Baharom for allegedly misappropriating 860 million ringgit (US$210 million) from the Muslim pilgrimage fund Tabung Haji, making him the second United Malays National Organisation (Umno) leader to be charged over the fund in as many weeks. 

    Jamil Khir, who was Malaysia’s religious affairs minister between 2009 and 2018, adds to a growing list of high profile leaders from Umno-led Barisan Nasional who are facing court charges amid elevated tensions within Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s ruling alliance. 

    The 65-year-old Umno official pleaded not guilty at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court and was granted bail at 300,000 ringgit.

    Umno is part of Anwar’s multi-coalition government, but their ties with the prime minister’s Pakatan Harapan coalition has badly frayed in recent months. 

    Last week, Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, Tabung Haji’s former chairman, was also charged with graft.  

    Former Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and ex-Human Resources Minister Saravanan Murugan were also charged in August following investigations by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission

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    Ties between Anwar’s Pakatan and Umno deteriorated after competing against each other during state polls in Johor and Negeri Sembilan.

    Anwar, who is trying to rebuild public support after losing both polls, has vowed to ramp up government’s anti-corruption drive.

    In late July, his government declassified a royal inquiry into Tabung Haji, mostly covering a period where Barisan was in power. 

    The relationship between Anwar and Umno chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is also said to have deteriorated in recent weeks.

    Zahid, who serves as Deputy Prime Minister, last week called for a general election to be held as soon as possible.

    Barisan has 30 parliamentary seats, and any exit will strip Anwar of the supermajority he currently holds.

    The general election is not due until February 2028, and Anwar is said to be considering delaying polls to rebuild his coalition’s electoral momentum. BLOOMBERG

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