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Malaysia closes schools for 2 million students as Indonesian wildfire haze worsens

Malaysian PM Anwar has contacted Indonesian President Prabowo about efforts to tackle the smog

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Published Fri, Oct 9, 2026 · 01:53 PM
    • Air quality in Kuala Lumpur remained in the “unhealthy” range on Oct 9.
    • Air quality in Kuala Lumpur remained in the “unhealthy” range on Oct 9. PHOTO: REUTERS

    OVER two million students across Malaysia were forced to stay home on Friday (Oct 9) as toxic haze from wildfires in Indonesia blanketed the region and the two nations’ leaders discussed efforts to tackle the crisis.

    Schools across Malacca, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor states, as well as Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and the Rompin district in Pahang will be closed, Malaysia’s Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said in a Facebook post. The move follows similar action taken in the southern state of Johor, one of the worst-affected areas.

    Neighbouring Singapore ranked as the world’s most polluted city, according to IQAir, raising concerns over this weekend’s annual Formula One race in the city-state. This event, which has scheduled performances by Lana Del Rey, Mark Ronson and other international acts, is expected to attract at least 300,000 local and foreign visitors.

    Race organiser Singapore GP did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

    Indonesia is battling one of its worst fire seasons in years as an intensifying El Nino exacerbates drought and fuels widespread blazes across the archipelago.

    The worsening pollution has increased pressure for regional action, with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim contacting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto about efforts to tackle the smog that has fuelled public health concerns across South-east Asia.

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    Anwar said Prabowo had “agreed to take the necessary steps,” according to the prime minister’s office.

    “This commitment must be followed by immediate and effective action by Indonesia to address the sources of the haze, with Malaysia ready to provide its cooperation,” he told reporters on Thursday. 

    Schools across multiple states will be closed on Oct 9, said Malaysia’s Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Air quality in Kuala Lumpur remained in the “unhealthy” range on Friday. Parks in the Malaysian capital that are usually packed with morning joggers were quiet as people stayed indoors to avoid the haze.

    Schools in areas with high pollution readings for three straight days will be shut on Monday as well, the education ministry said on social media. The closure came hours after Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar called for the action, saying the health and safety of children should be prioritised. 

    “Appropriate measures must be taken by the relevant ministry and agencies to protect students, including senior citizens and respiratory patients,” the monarch said in a Facebook post. He also urged people to wear masks and reduce outdoor activities. BLOOMBERG

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